Dylan Dreyer's appearance in hot pink outfit gets co-hosts talking on Today

Dylan Dreyer was receiving all the compliments as she filled in for Al Roker on Today.

The meteorologist joined Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, where her co-hosts showed her some love as she helped present the beloved morning show. As she finished announcing the latest forecast, Hoda couldn't help but comment on just how good she looked.

© Screenshot from Today Dylan's colleagues pay her compliments

"Doesn't Dylan look sparkly today?" Hoda said to Savannah, who agreed. "You look like there's something happening - very sparkly."

"It's just pink!" Dylan said with a laugh, clearly not expecting the compliments from her colleagues and taking them with a dose of self deprecating humor.

© Screenshot Today Dylan looked baffled as her co-hosts complimented her "sparkly" look

Savannah added that Dylan looked "sunkissed" adding: "Your hair is very Palm Beach, it's giving Palm Beach vibes. I love it."

Indeed, Dylan certainly looked stunning in the bright pink look with a geometric pattern. The dress had a v neck with a sharp collar on it and long, practical sleeves. She accessorized the look with her Apple watch, a simple chain necklace with a pearl, and some statement opal earrings.

© Screenshot Today Dylan stunned in pink

Her hair, which per Savannah was 'very Palm Beach' was worn in a classic bob that she had tucked behind her ears for the appearance on the show. She smiled brightly at the touching compliments from her colleagues.

While Dylan typically appears on Today's 3rd Hour, she's a natural stand-in for Al when he's away, as a fellow meteorologist. The 69-year-old was instead in Kansas City for some charity work.

He took to Instagram to share that he was: "Here in #kansascity for the @bigslickkc 15th anniversary supporting @childrensmercypark hospital. They do incredible work in research and treatment of children’s cancers".

His appearance, on behalf of NBC's local Kansas City TV station KSHB-TV, saw him wearing a blue t-shirt with the local station's logo on it and a pair of matching blue rimmed glasses, as well as a baseball cap for a sporty look.

He teased that there would be more on the event during Monday's show.

This year's Big Slick event is being hosted by Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, and Heidi Gardner.