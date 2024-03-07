Today Show unexpectedly changes anchor last minute as Dylan Dreyer leads show

The Today Show's Third Hour was led by a trio of strong women hosts on Thursday's show, following a last minute change to the lineup.

Usually, the segment is hosted by Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, but last-minute, Craig had to step away from the show, resulting in Saturday Today host Laura Jarrett coming by to save the day.

Dylan led the show, beginning the segment by telling viewers: "Good morning everybody, this is the Third Hour of Today.

"I'm here with Sheinelle and Laura Jarrett, as Al is off and Craig had to step out."

Turning to Laura, she said: "Thank you for hanging out with us today."

More than happy to help, Laura replied: "You guys, this is the bright spot. Plus it smells really good in here!"

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Laura has filled in for the weekday show. Last week, she sat alongside Hoda Kotb on the Fourth Hour, after Jenna Bush Hager missed an episode due to being unwell.

© NBC The usual Third Hour team - Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer

Once again, Laura was more than happy to help, and opened up about her gig working alongside Peter Alexander on the weekend show, which she has been doing since September.

Asked by Hoda how she was finding it, she replied: "It's so much fun! Peter [Alexander] and I are having a ball, but it's so much being here with you today on a Thursday!"

© NBC Dylan Dreyer in the NBC daytime studios

The Today anchors are incredibly supportive of each other, and get on well outside of work too, often coming together to attend each other's respective events.

Just last night, Sheinelle attended Savannah Guthrie's latest book tour gig, following the release of her latest book, Mostly What God Does, in Manhattan.

Laura often steps in for anchors on the Today Show

Savannah took to the stage with co-star Jenna Bush Hager, and Sheinelle was there in the audience, posing for photos with the pair during the evening.

Many of the anchors have written books, with Dylan herself having published a sequel of children's stories under the Misty the Cloud series. What's more, the fourth installment, Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring, made it into the top spot in the Amazon weather book chart, alongside her other three books, before it was even published.

Hoda Kotb released her latest children's book, Hope is a Rainbow, just this week, inspired by her brave four-year-old daughter Hope, who had a health scare in February 2023, leading to her spending time in ICU.

