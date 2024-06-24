George Stephanopoulos bravely returns to GMA days after upsetting family death

George Stephanopoulos returned to Good Morning America after a week off work on Monday, joining his co-stars Gio Benitez and Rebecca Jarvis.

The long-running anchor led the show, putting on a brave face following the death of his beloved father Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, who passed away aged 89 on June 19 during George's time off work.

George didn't mention his father's death on the program, keeping things professional as he reported on the day's headlines.

The star was the only main anchor on the show on Monday, with both Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan absent. Michael's absence wasn't addressed, although Robin is currently in Europe.

Last week, she reported from the Algarve in Portugal for a travel segment for the show, and seemingly had a wonderful time! She was also joined by her wife, Amber Laign, who came along for the working vacation.

George's father's death was announced over the weekend by his wife, Ali Wentworth. Ali took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father-in-law, giving an insight into his pivotal role in their family and the close bond they shared.

She wrote: "Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, PhD, Dean Emeritus Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity passed away on June 19th. He was my father-in-law and I loved him dearly.

"He married us. He laughed with us. He debated our daughters. He praised my Thanksgiving turkey. He loved ice cream. He was everyone’s council. He married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard. He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob."

George's co-star Robin was one of the first to send support, writing: "Thinking of George, you and your wonderful family. Sending love and condolences." Deborah Roberts added: "Sending prayers of comfort to you, George and your family!"

Rebecca Jarvis, who has been filling in for George during his time away from the GMA studios, wrote: "Beautiful words, Ali. Sending love and prayers to you and George and your entire family. Such an incredible life and legacy."

George and Ali's oldest daughter Elliott, 21, also commented, with a slew of love heart emojis.

Ali shared a number of photos of Reverend Robert to accompany her tribute, which were all taken from her and George's wedding day in 2001.

George's father married the couple, as they tied the knot just two months after getting engaged. The sad news follows on just a year after Robert's wife, Presvytera Nikki, died.

Robert's touching obituary online reads in part: "Over more than half a century in the ministry, Father Robert touched countless lives. He counseled young couples contemplating marriage, celebrated their weddings and baptisms, cried with them at the funerals of loved ones. His legacy lives through them, his surviving children Mother Agapia, George, Marguarite and Andrew - his daughter in law, Alexandra Wentworth, and his grandchildren Elliott and Harper Stephanopoulos."