Where is Robin Roberts as GMA star is replaced by familiar face

The beloved GMA host Robin Roberts was noticeably absent from Monday's show, leaving fans curious about her whereabouts.

Stepping in for her was the familiar face of Rebecca Jarvis, who joined co-host Michael Strahan.

However, fans can rest easy knowing that Robin's absence is for an exciting reason. The TV star is set to host a special segment from Portugal starting Tuesday, alongside her co-host George Stephanopoulos.

On Friday, Michael teased the upcoming segment, expressing a hint of envy.

Pausing during the show, he shared his feelings with Lara Spencer and the rest of the hosts, saying, "I'm jealous." Lara confirmed that she had already caught a glimpse of what Robin would be up to and assured everyone that it's going to be amazing.

Michael's comment was made in good humor, as he himself has had numerous thrilling assignments during his time on GMA, including an unforgettable trip to space. He shares a close bond with Robin and has often credited her for "saving him" when he first joined the ABC show.

© Getty Images Rebecca Jarvis steps in for Robin

In a candid conversation on Candace Parker's Moments podcast, Michael opened up about many of the struggles and achievements he has faced throughout his life.

Discussing his unexpected transition from the football field to becoming a TV personality, he revealed that Robin had been a godsend from the very start.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos

Michael recalled the overwhelming nerves he felt when he began his new profession. "To be honest with you, I was such a fish out of water that Robin saved me in a lot of ways," he explained to Candace. "I remember being at the Oscars on the red carpet and I was doing Live with Kelly at the time. I had never done an Oscar red carpet. I thought, 'What am I doing on the red carpet and interviewing people?'"

He continued, "Before the stars started coming down the carpet, I was so nervous. I could see Robin on the red carpet, getting ready to do the ABC show. I walked over to her, gave her a hug, and told her, 'I'm scared to death. I'm scared.' She just said, 'You gonna be alright.' I said, 'I really don't know,' and she responded, 'Michael. Trust me, you'll be alright. I came from sports too.' Just that very simply, 'I came from sports too,' made me go, 'Wow, I forgot.'"

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Michael Strahan in the GMA studios

That moment was pivotal for Michael. "She made me feel so comfortable, even before I joined GMA. That moment was years before they even considered me joining.

She just put me at ease," he added. "Now, every morning when I sit next to her, I sit next to the person that puts me at ease in a job that we have to do. I'm lucky to sit next to her every morning."

© Raymond Hall Robin Roberts is off to Portugal!

Their bond has only strengthened over the years, both on and off screen. Michael's heartfelt words reflect the deep appreciation and admiration he holds for Robin. As they continue to work together, their mutual support and friendship shine through, making them one of the most beloved duos on morning television.

While Robin embarks on her exciting assignment in Portugal, fans can look forward to seeing her dynamic presence back on GMA soon. Her dedication to bringing engaging stories to viewers, coupled with her genuine camaraderie with her co-hosts, ensures that she remains a cherished figure on the show.