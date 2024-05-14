George Stephanopoulos' mother-in-law, 88, poses in bed to support GMA star's career news

George Stephanopoulos has had a big week in his career, as on Tuesday May 14, he released his latest book, The Situation Room, following an exciting buildup to its release.

And among those who showed their support for the Good Morning America star was his very glamorous mother-in-law, Mabel 'Muffie' Cabot, 88.

The former socialite was pictured posing in bed while holding up a copy of George's book, even before it hit the shelves.

The photo was posted by George's wife, Ali Wentworth, who shared the image to mark Mother's Day while also cheering on her husband's latest project.

She wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day all! My Mom asked for a book about the history of the situation room in the White House and Presidents’ in crisis- and she got it! Who needs flowers?!?"

George Stephanopoulos' mother-in-law posed with his new book, The Situation Room

On the day of his book release, George was celebrated at work on Good Morning America, featuring his wife, who came on the show to support him.

Ali shared a photo of the pair in the GMA studios, and wrote: "Happy Pub Day to this incredible author and journalist. So excited for the world to read all these fascinating stories about one of the most important rooms in history."

George and his wife Ali Wentworth on his book's publication day

News of George's book was first released in November and in April, he held a star-studded book launch party in LA ahead of its due date, which was attended by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

The synopsis of George's book reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

The GMA star's book has already received a lot of support from famous faces

"Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations."

George is no stranger to The White House, having worked as a former senior advisor to President Clinton. Until 2010, the star was living and working in Washington D.C., the very place he met his wife, Ali, whose mom even served as social secretary to Nancy Reagan in the 1980s.

© Kevin Mazur George and wife Ali

The couple, along with their two children, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 18, moved to New York City when George landed his job on Good Morning America. At the time, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."