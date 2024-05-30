Phillip Schofield shares rare glimpse at bedroom setup with canine companion

Phillip Schofield has shared a rare glimpse into his bedroom setup after breaking his social media silence.

The former TV presenter has been keeping an extremely low profile ever since his departure from This Morning. Phillip, 62, exited the show in May 2023 after news of his affair with a younger colleague came to light.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield's affair explained: A timeline of events

After taking a year-long hiatus from social media, the star finally broke his silence last week with a photograph of his beloved dog, Alfie.

The father-of-two has shared nothing but photographs and videos of his chocolate brown puppy in the days since he's reemerged on social media - all of which boast the same surroundings and cosy at-home set up.

© Instagram The TV star shared a photo of his pet dog Alfie perched atop his bed, watching the TV

On Wednesday evening, more clips of Phillip's canine companion were shared with his 2.8 million Instagram followers.

"Thank goodness we love watching the same shows…" Phillip penned over an Instagram Story; his third post about his dog Alfie watching TV from his bed. "He's obsessed with Clarkson's Farm!"

© Instagram / @schofe Phillip's dog Alfie loves watching TV

In what appears to be Phillip's bedroom, the former Dancing on Ice star has kept a minimalistic space complete with cream carpets, white bed linen, and a large flat-screen TV perched on an ornate black cabinet at the foot of his bed.

Where is Phillip Schofield living now?

It's not known where Phillip is currently living. In 2023, it was reported that the TV star and his wife Stephanie Lowe were selling their London home.

The lavish two-bedroom penthouse was put on the market for £1.2 million - the same price it was bought for in 2012.

The property was a secondary property for Stephanie and Phillip, who also co-own their Oxford family home and seaside bolthole in Cornwall where the ITV star spent a significant amount of time immediately after his departure from television under controversial circumstances.

© Getty Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie share several properties together

Phillip also owns a £2 million bachelor pad in Chiswick, complete with an open-plan kitchen and three reception rooms, six bedrooms, a converted basement and a garden.

The TV star moved into the West London property after separating from his wife Stephanie after openly coming out as gay in 2020.

© Instagram Phillip takes a selfie in his Chiswick home

Addressing his affair at the time, Phillip issued a statement, saying that he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship and that while it was "unwise, but not illegal," it was now over.