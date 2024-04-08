Renegade Nell director Ben Taylor drops huge hint on 'bigger and better' season 2 – Exclusive

Disney +'s new adventure series Renegade Nell has had us all glued to the sofa over the past week and if, like us, you've already binge-watched all eight episodes, you might be curious to know whether we can expect Nell and her madcap gang to return to our screens in a second season.

While Disney has yet to confirm the drama's future, director Ben Taylor dropped a huge hint about the new series whilst speaking to HELLO! at the world premiere, revealing that a second season is already being written.

"We are crossing absolutely everything for a series two," Ben told us. "We're writing it at the moment. I've read the script and it is incredible. I want everybody to watch this series but know that if we were lucky enough to get a second series, it's going to be bigger and better. It's genuinely brilliant!"

© Disney+ Bo Bragason, Florence Keen and Louisa Harland star in the series

For those who don't know, the series is penned by Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright and tells the story of Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland) who after finding herself framed for murder becomes the most notorious outlaw of 18th-century England.

Along with her two sisters, Roxy (Bo Bragason) and George (Florence Keen), Nell must use the supernatural powers granted to her by fairy-like mystical spirit Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed) to fight the evil forces conjured by the scheming Earl of Poynton (Adrian Lester), who is hatching a plot to bring down the Queen of England.

© Robert Viglasky Writing is underway on season two

The official synopsis reads: "England, 1705. Framed for murder and on the run with her sisters, Nell Jackson turns her hand to highway robbery to survive. Aided by her superpowered sidekick, a plucky little sprite called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could have ever imagined: to defeat a magical plot against the Queen of England."

WATCH: Have you watched Renegade Nell?

When could Renegade Nell return with a second series?

With Disney yet to confirm a second series, it's hard to pinpoint when exactly viewers can expect new episodes to arrive.

With the writing process already underway, we can speculate that if a second series gets the green light, the earliest it would premiere would be mid-late 2025.

© Disney A second season has not been confirmed yet

Which cast members would return for Renegade Nell series 2?

We'd expect Louisa Harland to reprise her role as the titular heroine Nell Jackson, alongside Bo Bragason and Florence Keen as her sisters Roxy and George, as well as Enyi Okoronkwo's Rasselas and hopefully Nick Mohammed's Billy Blind.

Renegade Nell is available to stream on Disney+.