The Bear: Meet the cast's real-life partners
Split image of Ebon Moss-Bacharach and his wife/ Jeremy Allen White/ Abby Elliott and her husband

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bacharach are reprising their roles in season three

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
The Bear is back with a third season. Picking up after the launch of their new restaurant, Carmy, Richie and co continue in their quest for culinary excellence, but can they make every second count? And bag a Michelin star? 

Promising plenty of drama, the upcoming instalment looks just as binge-able as the dishes served up on-screen, and we can't wait to tune in on June 27. 

The Bear season three – trailer

Boasting an incredible cast, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bacharach never fail to impress with their compelling performances in the kitchen. But, away from the cameras, what kind of lives do they lead and with who? Here, we introduced you to their real-life partners.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024© ROBYN BECK,Getty

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White's relationship status is unclear. Back in October, the actor fuelled romance rumors with musician Rosalía, five months after he and Addison Timlin announced their decision to divorce. 

Jeremy and Addison, who were married from 2019 to 2023, share two daughters – Ezer and Dolores White. 

Spotted packing on the PDA with Rosalía, Jeremy, who is notoriously private, has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. But as of June 2024, fans have been wondering if the pair – who have gone radio silent – are still dating. While they haven't been spotted out in public since March, Jeremy and Rosalía continue to follow each other on social media. 

Ayo Edebiri with her hair in a bob smiling at the Golden Globes © Getty

Ayo Edebiri

Fans are obsessed with Ayo Edebiri's love life right now. The actress – who plays sous chef Sydney – has been linked to Paul Mescal, as well as her co-star Jeremy Allen White in recent months, but has refrained from commenting on the rumors. 

What we do know is that Ayo is thriving right now with the release of Inside Out 2 and The Bear. We can't wait to see what she does next! 

Ebon Moss-Bacharach and his wife Yelena Yemchuk© Getty

Ebon Moss-Bacharach

Ebon Moss-Bacharach is married to Ukrainian photographer Yelena Yemchuk, whom he met at a friend's dinner party in New York. Together they share two daughters – Sasha (born in 2007) and Maribelle (born in 2010). 

Bill Kennedy and Abby Elliott arrive for the 69th Emmy Awards© Getty

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott tied the knot with television writer and producer, Bill Kennedy, in 2016. The couple opted for a church ceremony in New England, followed by a reception at her parents home. Their daughter, Edith, was born in 2020, and their son, Billy, arrived in 2023.

Liza Colón-Zayas and David Zayas at The Wannabe premiere © Getty

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas has been happily married to fellow actor, David Zayas, since 1998. He is best known for portraying Angel Batista in Dexter, and Martin Mendez in Blue Bloods. Liza and David met through the LAByrinth Theater Company. 

