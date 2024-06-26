The Bear: Meet the cast's real-life partners

The Bear is back with a third season. Picking up after the launch of their new restaurant, Carmy, Richie and co continue in their quest for culinary excellence, but can they make every second count? And bag a Michelin star?

Promising plenty of drama, the upcoming instalment looks just as binge-able as the dishes served up on-screen, and we can't wait to tune in on June 27.

The Bear season three – trailer

Boasting an incredible cast, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bacharach never fail to impress with their compelling performances in the kitchen. But, away from the cameras, what kind of lives do they lead and with who? Here, we introduced you to their real-life partners.

© ROBYN BECK,Getty Jeremy Allen White Jeremy Allen White's relationship status is unclear. Back in October, the actor fuelled romance rumors with musician Rosalía, five months after he and Addison Timlin announced their decision to divorce. Jeremy and Addison, who were married from 2019 to 2023, share two daughters – Ezer and Dolores White. Spotted packing on the PDA with Rosalía, Jeremy, who is notoriously private, has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. But as of June 2024, fans have been wondering if the pair – who have gone radio silent – are still dating. While they haven't been spotted out in public since March, Jeremy and Rosalía continue to follow each other on social media.

© Getty Ayo Edebiri Fans are obsessed with Ayo Edebiri's love life right now. The actress – who plays sous chef Sydney – has been linked to Paul Mescal, as well as her co-star Jeremy Allen White in recent months, but has refrained from commenting on the rumors. What we do know is that Ayo is thriving right now with the release of Inside Out 2 and The Bear. We can't wait to see what she does next!

© Getty Ebon Moss-Bacharach Ebon Moss-Bacharach is married to Ukrainian photographer Yelena Yemchuk, whom he met at a friend's dinner party in New York. Together they share two daughters – Sasha (born in 2007) and Maribelle (born in 2010).

© Getty Abby Elliott Abby Elliott tied the knot with television writer and producer, Bill Kennedy, in 2016. The couple opted for a church ceremony in New England, followed by a reception at her parents home. Their daughter, Edith, was born in 2020, and their son, Billy, arrived in 2023.