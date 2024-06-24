Kim Kardashian shocks with bizarre 'Founding Fathers' hair transformation

Kim Kardashian is known to push boundaries regarding her styling, but her latest look left even her most devoted fans scratching their heads.

The American Horror Show actress took to Instagram to share her new hairstyle, tagging her long-term stylist Chris Appleton in the post, and while Chris is among the most talented and in-demand hair gurus in showbiz, we're not sure her latest look will take off.

Kim's long, silver hair has been woven into an intricate design, resembling America's founding fathers' hairstyles of choice – or indeed the wigs worn by judges in the courts of law.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian's hair divided fans

Fans joked about Kim's outlandish look, commenting: "She's getting ready to write the Declaration of Independence," and: "Founding Fathers type wig."

© Instagram Kim Kardashian's stylist Chris Appleton did her hair

Others compared her intricate style to a lattice pie, while Chris's followers suggested Kim's hair looks like a rug.

Clearly unphased, Kim and Chris both shared multiple shots of the unusual look.

In the photos, Kim wears a lowkey outfit of nude leggings and a vest, with minimal makeup, allowing her hair to do the talking. We suspect the Kardashian was either prepping for a shoot and not yet dressed in her final outfit, or she's working on her brand Skims' latest campaign.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian's new hair surprised fans

Never one to stick to a look for long, just hours later Kim shared more photos of herself, with her long platinum hair freed from the braids, with it falling long and loose around her shoulders.

Chris hovered in the background of the photos, ready to tend to her hair whenever needed – handy, when the mother of four loves to switch her style so frequently!

Kim has been blonde since the Met Gala, almost two months okay, so we expect a return to her dark hair before too long…