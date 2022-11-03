Khloe Kardashian makes candid comment about trial as family awaits verdict in new episode The family's trial features in episode seven of The Kardashians

This week's episode of The Kardashians sees Kim and Khloe Kardashian speak out about the defamation trial they faced for the first time – and the sisters spoke candidly about how they felt.

In one scene from episode seven, which is available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK now, Kim and Khloe attend a lunch with Kourtney when they spoke openly about the trial for the first time.

Khloe told the cameras candidly: "The mother of my brother's daughter is suing me, Kylie [Jenner], Kimberley and my mom [Kris Jenner] for defamation and interference with the contract, and the trial starts next week."

She continued: "She is saying that The Rob & Chyna Show didn't get a second season because we interfered with it, not because they weren't in a relationship anymore," before winking to the camera, hinting at her view on the case.

The Kardashians discuss the trial in episode seven

Khloe and Kim then discussed how they felt about the verdict being decided by a trial. Kim explained: "I definitely am really nervous because I know that in a lot of the justice reform work that I'm in, is when a jury is involved, there's no telling how people will side and even if you have the truth on your side, you have no idea what the outcome will be."

The lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's ex, was for $100 million and came as a result of their E! reality show not being renewed for a second season. The former reality star sued the famous family for "defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference."

Blac Chyna sued the family earlier this year

Chyna claimed that the Kardashian family sabotaged the show's return and the family denied the allegations made against them and they went to court to fight their case.

In May, it was decided by a jury in a court of law that the Kardashians had won their case and had not defamed Chyna, meaning they did not owe her any damages.

