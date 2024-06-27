Star hits out at network for 'cheap content' following canceled show

Jared Padalecki has criticized The CW, following the cancellation of Walker. The actor – who portrayed the titular character Cordell Walker – shared his disappointment in the network, and its focus on "cheap" content.

Speaking to Variety in a candid new interview, Jared said: "They're just changing the network around, where it's not really going to be a TV network as much as it's going to be, 'Here's something fun for an hour that you'll never watch again, but hopefully you watch it. And it's cheap!'

"And I hate to say that, but I'm just being honest. I mean, [expletive] it. They can't fire me again," he continued. "I'm just being brutally honest. I think it felt to me like they were looking for really easy, cheap content that they could fill up time with."

The actor is going to use his time off to spend time with his friends and family

Noting that he's going to use the next few months to spend time with his family and friends, Jared added: "I need to stop being so aggressive and obsessed with work. [...] If a project comes up and I don't care about it, then money doesn't matter. But if a project comes up and I love the story or there's somebody I really want to work with, then all right, [I'll do it]."

It's not the first time that Jared has voiced his frustrations. Speaking to TV Line this month, the actor admitted that he's "a little disillusioned about the state of the industry that I've loved and been employed with for 24 years."

"I have a lot of thinking to do, and I have a lot of time to be with my wife and our kids," added the star.

As for his feelings about Walker's ending, Jared noted that he's "still kind of dealing with it" but feels immense gratitude for his time on the show. Launched in 2021, the series has spawned four seasons, with the final episode airing on June 24.

It was in May that Walker's cancellation was officially announced, with Jared penning an emotional message to fans. "Howdy y'all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you," he began.

"It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible."

Superman & Lois will also come to an end on The CW

Walker isn't the only programme to have been cancelled by The CW in recent months. All American: Homecoming has also come to an end while Superman & Lois will conclude with its fourth season.