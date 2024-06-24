Nathan Fillion has fans in hysterics with behind-the-scenes video from The Rookie

The Rookie's Instagram has gifted fans with some unseen footage of Nathan Fillion. Posting over the weekend, the show revealed what the actor gets up to behind the scenes, and as it turns out, he's quite the prankster.

Giving fans a glimpse of Nathan's antics, the John Nolan actor could be seen getting his makeup done before messing with his makeup artist. Click the video below to see his hilarious ruse…

Nathan Fillion pranks The Rookie crew member

While The Rookie has been on hiatus in recent weeks, as of Friday 21 June, production has officially commenced on season seven, with Mekia Cox confirming the news on social media.

Posting from the set, the Det. Nyla Harper actress beamed alongside her co-stars, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neill, Richard T. Jones and Alexi Hawley. "Day 1 of The Rookie Season 7! #TheRookie," she penned in the caption.

While Nathan is yet to share snippets from the set, the actor has penned his excitement about the show's renewal, telling fans: "It's a good feeling to have work. It's even better to be able to take pride in that work.

"If you are among those who are enjoying The Rookie, we owe you our thanks. Thank you, for having excellent taste in entertainment. Season 7, here we come. (And let's not forget ABC! Thanks for being so supportive!)"

So, what do we know about the next instalment? The Rookie is yet to receive an official release date for series seven but ABC has confirmed that it'll be back "midseason" during the 2024-2025 primetime lineup. The new episodes will likely air in January 2025.

© Instagram Season seven of The Rookie is expected to premiere in January 2025

Additionally, it's been revealed that The Rookie will not take short breaks, allowing it to have a nonstop run of 18 episodes. Explaining the decision, Craig Erwich, the president of Disney Television Group, told TV Line: "The Rookie and Will Trent are two of the cornerstones of our schedule. The Rookie is an amazing story, where at this point in its life cycle [six seasons in] it continues to grow.

Craig added that "the best way to platform those shows for success was to launch them in January" in order to give the shows an uninterrupted run. "They're going to go straight through," he continued. "And that kind of momentum of original episodes week-in and week-out is just a very powerful engine for both of these shows."

© Raymond Liu All of the cast are expected to return

Of course, we expect to see all the main cast members reprise their roles, including Nathan as John Nolan, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez.

Jenna Dewan, who plays Bailey Nune, will be missing from the first new episodes, however, as she takes time for maternity leave.