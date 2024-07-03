Downton Abbey stars share 'surprise' news amid filming new movie

It's no secret Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox have a shared passion for music, forming a musical duo and going on tour.

The pair, who first met on the set of the hit TV period drama, were signed by Decca Records Label Group in 2022, and have now made an exciting announcement on their official Instagram page.

Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery have shared some fun news

The message read: "SURPRISE! Michael & Michelle will be performing a one-off, very special show at London's iconic Union Chapel on Thursday 12th December 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday, 5th July. Watch this space for how to get yours!"

On his page on Instagram, Michael added: "Union Chapel 12/12/24 @michaelandmichelle Hope to see you there lovely people x."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This will be special [heart emoji]." Another said: "Exciting news! We will be there." A third post read: "Can't wait to see you again [heart emoji]."

This is not the first time the actors have performed together as they hit the road last year, travelling across major cities nationwide. After becoming firm friends during filming, both Michael and Michelle soon discovered their shared passion for music.

Connecting immediately, both on voice and guitar, the stars started playing regularly as a duo. Growing up, Michael had always been in bands, cutting his teeth through a range of styles from indie to folktronica while writing his own songs, while Michelle sang on various London stages before acting took the front seat.

The music the stars have found together is both classic and utterly timeless: though more Nashville Americana than UK folk in melody and structure, their impressionistic songs are modern and immediate, free of pastiche, and are shot through with their own London realism.

The announcement comes as they film the third Downton Abbey movie – which was confirmed back in May with a video from the cast's reunion as they caught up at a table read.

© Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael will all return to Downton Abbey

Michelle, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, said: "It feels amazing and emotional. It's wonderful, all to be back together again. We come back together and it feels like no time has passed at all. We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie, we can't wait to see you."



Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech and Penelope Wilton will also be reprising their roles, along with Lesley Nicol, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle and Douglas Reith.