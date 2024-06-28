Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Douglas Is Cancelled viewers very divided over Hugh Bonneville's new drama – here's why
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
ugh Bonneville as Douglas and Karen Gillan as Madeline in Douglas is Cancelled© ITV

Douglas Is Cancelled viewers very divided over new drama starring Hugh Bonneville – here's why

The Downton Abbey actor stars opposite Doctor Who's Karen Gillan

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Steven Moffat's new cancel culture series, Douglas is Cancelled, made its highly-anticipated debut on ITV on Thursday night – and it seems viewers are very divided over the show. 

Set in the world of TV news, the four-part comedy-drama follows esteemed broadcaster Douglas Bellowes, who finds his career in jeopardy after a sexist comment he made at a wedding is leaked online. Watch the trailer below. 

WATCH: Hugh Bonneville stars in ITV’s new cancel comedy Douglas Is Cancelled

Hugh Bonneville leads the cast in the titular role, starring opposite Karen Gillan who plays Douglas's younger, social media-savvy co-anchor, Madeline Crow. 

Some viewers were left a little disappointed by the first episode and felt the pace was "slow". Taking to social media, one person wrote: "So far the first episode has been slow and isn't encouraging me to watch the next one. Or am I being impatient and need to give it more of a chance?"

HUGH BONNEVILLE as Douglas and KAREN GILLAN as Madeline in DOUGLAS IS CANCELLED © Sally Mais
Hugh Bonneville as Douglas and Karen Gillan as Madeline

A second viewers penned: "Watched ep1 & 2 of #DouglasIsCancelled & was very disappointed. Underwhelmed by ep1 & thought it might pick up with ep2 but nope. Had such a hugely promising concept but the plot moves at a snails pace. Feels like Moffat trying to make a clever point but it's too self-aware."

However, many viewers who watched beyond episode one seemed to love the series and praised the "phenomenal" story and cast performances, noting episode three as a highlight of the drama. 

NICK MOHAMMED as Morgan,BEN MILES as Toby,SIMON RUSSELL BEALE as Bently Cassok,HUGH BONNEVILLE as Douglas,KAREN GILLAN as Madeline and ALEX KINGSTON as Sheila in DOUGLAS IS CANCELLED © Hartswood Films/ITV
The new series is penned by Steven Moffat

One person wrote: "That was punch-the-air brilliant. I nearly bailed after Episode 1, as well...!"

After binge-watching the entire show, another remarked: "Just finished #DouglasIsCancelled and what a phenomenal show with more twists and turns than an episode of Sherlock. Fast intense pacing without the need for action, showcasing the best talent TV has," while another agreed, adding: "#DouglasIsCancelled from @ITV is a damn good mini-series, I just had to binge the entire thing. Hugh, Karen and Alex give absolutely stand-out performances. Episode three was the best episode personally."

KAREN GILLAN as Madeline© Sally Mais
Viewers praised the cast performances

For those yet to catch up on the series, it follows Live at 6's well-loved current affairs news anchor Douglas, who despite being an experienced and respected journalist, needs constant reassurance from his younger co-host Madeline, who "appears to be able to wrap him around her little finger". 

His natural treasure status is soon endangered when he makes an ill-advised joke at his cousin's wedding, which is overheard by a fellow guest, who threatens to expose his comments on social media.

HUGH BONNEVILLE as Douglas in DOUGLAS IS CANCELLED© Sally Mais
The drama follows esteemed broadcaster Douglas Bellowes

It's not long before the clip goes viral and Douglas's comments are "dissected, analysed and blown out of all proportion" as a digital storm unfolds. 

"It's a chaotic and unmanageable situation, but can Douglas count on the support of his agent and colleagues?" asks the synopsis. "What will Douglas do next? Is he a casualty of 'cancel culture'? With 2 million followers, what is Madeline's motivation to social post on Douglas’s behalf? Friend or foe? That is the question."

Douglas is Cancelled is available to watch on ITVX. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more