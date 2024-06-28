Douglas Is Cancelled viewers very divided over new drama starring Hugh Bonneville – here's why

Steven Moffat's new cancel culture series, Douglas is Cancelled, made its highly-anticipated debut on ITV on Thursday night – and it seems viewers are very divided over the show.
Set in the world of TV news, the four-part comedy-drama follows esteemed broadcaster Douglas Bellowes, who finds his career in jeopardy after a sexist comment he made at a wedding is leaked online. Watch the trailer below.
Hugh Bonneville leads the cast in the titular role, starring opposite Karen Gillan who plays Douglas's younger, social media-savvy co-anchor, Madeline Crow.
Some viewers were left a little disappointed by the first episode and felt the pace was "slow". Taking to social media, one person wrote: "So far the first episode has been slow and isn't encouraging me to watch the next one. Or am I being impatient and need to give it more of a chance?"
A second viewers penned: "Watched ep1 & 2 of #DouglasIsCancelled & was very disappointed. Underwhelmed by ep1 & thought it might pick up with ep2 but nope. Had such a hugely promising concept but the plot moves at a snails pace. Feels like Moffat trying to make a clever point but it's too self-aware."
However, many viewers who watched beyond episode one seemed to love the series and praised the "phenomenal" story and cast performances, noting episode three as a highlight of the drama.
One person wrote: "That was punch-the-air brilliant. I nearly bailed after Episode 1, as well...!"
After binge-watching the entire show, another remarked: "Just finished #DouglasIsCancelled and what a phenomenal show with more twists and turns than an episode of Sherlock. Fast intense pacing without the need for action, showcasing the best talent TV has," while another agreed, adding: "#DouglasIsCancelled from @ITV is a damn good mini-series, I just had to binge the entire thing. Hugh, Karen and Alex give absolutely stand-out performances. Episode three was the best episode personally."
For those yet to catch up on the series, it follows Live at 6's well-loved current affairs news anchor Douglas, who despite being an experienced and respected journalist, needs constant reassurance from his younger co-host Madeline, who "appears to be able to wrap him around her little finger".
His natural treasure status is soon endangered when he makes an ill-advised joke at his cousin's wedding, which is overheard by a fellow guest, who threatens to expose his comments on social media.
It's not long before the clip goes viral and Douglas's comments are "dissected, analysed and blown out of all proportion" as a digital storm unfolds.
"It's a chaotic and unmanageable situation, but can Douglas count on the support of his agent and colleagues?" asks the synopsis. "What will Douglas do next? Is he a casualty of 'cancel culture'? With 2 million followers, what is Madeline's motivation to social post on Douglas’s behalf? Friend or foe? That is the question."
Douglas is Cancelled is available to watch on ITVX.