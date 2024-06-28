Douglas Is Cancelled viewers very divided over new drama starring Hugh Bonneville – here's why

Steven Moffat's new cancel culture series, Douglas is Cancelled, made its highly-anticipated debut on ITV on Thursday night – and it seems viewers are very divided over the show.

Set in the world of TV news, the four-part comedy-drama follows esteemed broadcaster Douglas Bellowes, who finds his career in jeopardy after a sexist comment he made at a wedding is leaked online. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: Hugh Bonneville stars in ITV’s new cancel comedy Douglas Is Cancelled

Hugh Bonneville leads the cast in the titular role, starring opposite Karen Gillan who plays Douglas's younger, social media-savvy co-anchor, Madeline Crow.

Some viewers were left a little disappointed by the first episode and felt the pace was "slow". Taking to social media, one person wrote: "So far the first episode has been slow and isn't encouraging me to watch the next one. Or am I being impatient and need to give it more of a chance?"

© Sally Mais Hugh Bonneville as Douglas and Karen Gillan as Madeline

A second viewers penned: "Watched ep1 & 2 of #DouglasIsCancelled & was very disappointed. Underwhelmed by ep1 & thought it might pick up with ep2 but nope. Had such a hugely promising concept but the plot moves at a snails pace. Feels like Moffat trying to make a clever point but it's too self-aware."

However, many viewers who watched beyond episode one seemed to love the series and praised the "phenomenal" story and cast performances, noting episode three as a highlight of the drama.

© Hartswood Films/ITV The new series is penned by Steven Moffat

One person wrote: "That was punch-the-air brilliant. I nearly bailed after Episode 1, as well...!"

After binge-watching the entire show, another remarked: "Just finished #DouglasIsCancelled and what a phenomenal show with more twists and turns than an episode of Sherlock. Fast intense pacing without the need for action, showcasing the best talent TV has," while another agreed, adding: "#DouglasIsCancelled from @ITV is a damn good mini-series, I just had to binge the entire thing. Hugh, Karen and Alex give absolutely stand-out performances. Episode three was the best episode personally."

© Sally Mais Viewers praised the cast performances

For those yet to catch up on the series, it follows Live at 6's well-loved current affairs news anchor Douglas, who despite being an experienced and respected journalist, needs constant reassurance from his younger co-host Madeline, who "appears to be able to wrap him around her little finger".

His natural treasure status is soon endangered when he makes an ill-advised joke at his cousin's wedding, which is overheard by a fellow guest, who threatens to expose his comments on social media.

© Sally Mais The drama follows esteemed broadcaster Douglas Bellowes

It's not long before the clip goes viral and Douglas's comments are "dissected, analysed and blown out of all proportion" as a digital storm unfolds.

"It's a chaotic and unmanageable situation, but can Douglas count on the support of his agent and colleagues?" asks the synopsis. "What will Douglas do next? Is he a casualty of 'cancel culture'? With 2 million followers, what is Madeline's motivation to social post on Douglas’s behalf? Friend or foe? That is the question."

Douglas is Cancelled is available to watch on ITVX.