Fans calling this ITV show 'most tense' of the year - but are you watching?

Viewers watching a new ITV show are calling the latest episode one of the "most intense pieces of television" in recent times - but are you watching the compelling new series?

The ITV show in question is Douglas is Cancelled, and stars Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan as co-hosts of a news show. The synopsis reads: "TV presenter Douglas faces the backlash of a sexist joke made at a wedding, as his co-host Madeline accidentally amplifies the situation. But was it an accident?"

WATCH: Hugh Bonneville stars in ITV’s show Douglas Is Cancelled

While fans have been enjoying the series, episode three received particular praise from viewers as it follows Madeline in an intense meeting with her producer Toby.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "#DouglasIsCancelled got excruciating at ep 3 & we had to watch the last episode as well and now we’re discussing it (not arguing); the writing & the cast brilliant, Karen Gillan & Alex Kingston outstanding."

© Nick Wall Douglas is Cancelled episode 3

Another person added: "Not supposed to have favourites... but Episode 3 of Douglas Is Cancelled is one of the most tense pieces of telly you'll ever watch," while a third wrote: "#DouglasIsCancelled was thrilling. The first two episodes were fun, but the back two knocked it out of the park. A great commentary on how just not being evil isn’t the same as being good - 'nice' people aren’t heroes. Gillan and Kingston were absolute stand-outs."

© ITV Hugh Bonneville as Douglas and Karen Gillan as Madeline in Douglas is Cancelled

Viewers were also full of praise for how the show portrays the struggle of women working in the media, with one posting: "I don’t know many women working in the arts/media who haven’t experienced a version of that hotel room scenario. We’ve all been there. And it’s not a clumsy pass. It’s not archaic behaviours. It’s coercion. It’s manipulation. And it often ends in assault."

© Nick Wall Ben Miles plays Toby in the ITV show

Another person added: "Finally watched #DouglasIsCancelled last night. Thought it was brilliant. Amazing performance by @karengillan I felt every emotion with her. Sadly, I imagine that it paints a very realistic picture of what it's like to be a woman on television."

Speaking about the show, Karen told Big Issue: "The series touches on really important themes. The female experience in the workplace, power dynamics – the abuse of power. It shows how women have to deal with that while trying to progress in their profession.

© Sally Mais Karen opened up about the show

"This was my favourite job ever. It felt like a big reunion and it was so nice and comforting to be back with everyone. I even got to go shopping with Alex Kingston – a bit of mother-daughter bonding time! She’s the most incredible person and actor. I’m in awe of her."