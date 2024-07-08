ITV's hit drama back for season 2 with Grantchester actor as main star leaves show

ITV's hit medical drama Malpractice is returning for a second season – but its main star Niamh Algar will not be reprising her role.

While series one followed Niamh's character, Dr. Lucinda Edwards, whose career is derailed after an overdose victim dies in her care, series two will see a new doctor under investigation.

WATCH: Did you watch season one of Malpractice?

Filming for season two is currently underway in Belfast, with Helen Behan (The Virtues) and Jordan Kouamé (Scoop) reprising their roles as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU), brought in to investigate a new doctor accused of malpractice.

© ITV Niamh Algar will not reprise her role in season two

A host of big names have joined the critically acclaimed thriller for season two, including Grantchester's Selin Hizli, Victoria actor Tom Hughes and Sherlock's Zoë Telford.

Hannah McClean (Blue Lights, Josh), Seraphina Beh (Polite Society, Top Boy) and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Bohemian Rhapsody) have also joined the cast.

The new series will focus on Tom's character Dr James Ford, a Psychiatric Registrar working in a North Yorkshire hospital.

© ITV Ace Bhatti, Selin Hizli, Tom Hughes, Zoë Telford , Jordan Kouamé, Helen Behan , Seraphina Beh, and Hannah McClean star in Malpractice season two

The synopsis reads: "His personal life is a mess, and his colleagues might find him arrogant, but he appears committed to his vulnerable patients. So when he finds himself torn between a new mother attending a routine postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a floridly psychotic woman during a busy on-call shift, no one could predict the terrible consequences.

"As George and Norma uncover a hospital seemingly at war with itself, to what lengths will James go to preserve his position? Is he a doctor with a God complex or the victim of wider problems?"

© Matt Hollyoak Tom Hughes leads the cast as Dr James Ford

The series is penned by Grace Ofori-Attah, who worked as a consultant psychiatrist before embarking on her writing career.

She said of the new series: "I'm thrilled to be bringing back a second series of Malpractice. This time, I'm excited to be delving into the world of Psychiatry, my medical specialty, with an incredible cast led by Tom Hughes, and fantastic crew led by Anthony Philipson. I can't wait to get started."

© Ruth Crafer Photography Selin Hizli has joined the cast of series two

CEO of producers World Productions, Simon Heath, added: "Grace has delved even deeper into her personal history as a Consultant Psychiatrist to deliver a both a brilliant thriller and timely look at a critical area of the NHS. Her great writing has once again attracted a stellar cast to join Helen and Jordan to tell this new story."

Series one debuted on ITV back in April 2023 and had the most-watched launch episode of a new drama on ITV1 that year, drawing in 6.7 million viewers over a month.

A release date for season two has yet to be announced.