This Morning announces Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley as new permanent hosts

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are officially joining the This Morning family as new hosts following the departures of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield last year.

The news was announced at the beginning of Friday's show during the credits, which saw Ben walking down the production corridor and placing a photo of Cat on the wall.

"See you soon," he says, before Cat gives one of her signature winks from the photo frame.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben Shephard is joining the show following Holly Willoughby's exit

Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary then confirmed the news, with Dermot saying: "Welcome to This Morning and Ben and Cat, welcome to the family."

Alison added: "We're so, so happy. The news is finally out."

Sharing his excitement, Dermot continued: "We know them well, I started my career with Ben at T4… and we've known Cat for so long as well," prompting Alison to recall the first time she met Cat in Los Angeles.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley will host her first show as a new presenter in March

Cat and Ben will make their debut as new presenters in March and will front the Monday to Thursday shows.

On joining the show, Ben said: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

"For the last ten years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond remain as Friday hosts

Cat added: "This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over - funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful - like all the greatest friendships!

"This Morning is and always will be the viewer’s show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it."