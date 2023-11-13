Strictly's Krishnan Guru-Murthy breaks silence after show exit as judges disagree

Krishnan Guru-Murthy became the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly on Sunday evening – and soon afterwards, he took to social media to share how he felt about his exit from the competition.

The good-natured newsreader revealed that he was "heartbroken" after leaving the show, sharing a lengthy post to social media site X.

It began: "That’s all folks. Heartbroken. Thanks for the love and support - I’m so delighted that so many people enjoyed watching us. @bbcstrictly brought me more happiness than I ever imagined. It has been life-changing and life-affirming."

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger sends heartfelt message to Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Strictly

He went on: "There is something about taking big risks, performing, giving it everything, making yourself totally vulnerable and shedding the armour you normally use to survive that is exhilarating, liberating and inspiring..."

He went on to praise his dance partner Lauren, calling her "brilliant in every way, funny, clever, caring, gorgeous and wise" and also wrote that he knew his time on the show had to end because "the others were just too good".

© BBC Krishnan kindly said the other Strictly contestants were "just too good"

His elimination wasn't without controversy, however, as for the first time this series, the show's judges were divided on who to send home after the dance-off. Krishnan and Lauren ended up in the bottom two alongside presenter Angela Rippon and her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Each couple performed again, with Krishnan and Lauren dancing their Samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings and Angela and Kai Widdrington performing their Paso Doble to Madonna's Hung Up.

© BBC Krishnan has loved learning to dance

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Angela and Kai, saying: "Well Krishnan, you really upped your game in that dance off, it was magnificent.

"Angela you nearly lost your supporting leg darling in the kick but you saved it, miraculously. But the couple that I would like to save and go through to Blackpool is Angela and Kai."

© BBC The star was also a hit with viewers

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Angela and Kai but struggled to choose, saying: "To be honest I've never been so undecided in my decision, I've been going back and forth, back and forth, in the end I've decided for fundamentals and technical level so I will be saving Angela and Kai."

Anton Du Beke also saved Angela and Kai, adding: "It was a super dance-off, if there is such a thing. But just for the cleaner technique really, and the more recognisable fundamentals, I'm going to save Angela and Kai."

© BBC Angela and Kai were in the dance-off for a second time

That meant that Krishnan and Lauren had to leave, but head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would have chosen to save the pair, saying that the newsreader was "more grounded… without any technical errors".

The star won over viewers during his time on the show, gaining in confidence and sensibility every week. He even received the support of Hollywood actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who sent Krishnan and Lauren a video message of support, which sparked a major reaction, delighting Strictly fans.

© BBC Krishnan and Lauren made a great team

"From one legend to another! Krishnan, you are giving me LIFE on Strictly, an absolute joy to watch," wrote one on X. Asked by Strictly co-host Tess Daly about his time on the BBC dance competition, Krishnan gushed: "Look this has been the most incredible experience.

"I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It's right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life. The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren. She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend… She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her."