The Rookie's season 7 teaser introduces new recruits – and fans are saying the same thing

The Rookie has shared a new teaser video for the upcoming seventh season of the popular police drama which looks back at the key moments from all six seasons before sharing a glimpse of what's to come.

In the new video, fans are introduced to new recruits Miles and Seth (played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher respectively), who join Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in the locker room.

WATCH: The Rookie's season 7 teaser introduces new recruits

"Are these the academy's finest?" Nolan asks Bradford, who responds: "Negative. These two were scraped from the bottom of the barrel."

Imparting his wisdom onto the two rookies, Nolan said: "Welcome to the crucible, gentlemen. I look forward to learning your names if you survive the week."

© Instagran Patrick Keleher (right) will star as Seth

Deric, who's previously appeared in All American and Shameless, will play Texas transfer Miles, who is a two-year veteran of the force. Meanwhile, Patrick, a theatre star, will portray Seth, who "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to him".

Taking to the comments section, fans expressed their excitement. One person penned: "Season 7 can't come fast enough!!"

© Getty Deric Augustine will portray new rookie Miles

Other viewers couldn't help but share their hopes for a 'Chenford' reunion following Tim and Lucy's breakup in season six. One fan wrote: "Lucy and Tim back together? Because that's one of the only things that will make it worth it," while another added: "Justice for Chenford."

The new teaser comes just days after the cast gathered in San Diego for a Comic-Con panel. Whilst there, the actors teased the upcoming season, with Eric opening up about his character's on-screen romance.

© Raymond Liu Lucy and Tim broke up in season six

According to a fan in the crowd, Eric revealed that Tim, who split from Lucy in season six, will make it up to her in "different ways".

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview back in May, Eric said fans can expect to see Lucy and Tim "continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job".

"We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'" the actor revealed.

© Raymond Liu Will the couple reunite in season 7?

The seventh season is set to air in 2025, with the episodes airing in a straight run with no breaks.

Sharing his reaction to the midseason premiere, Eric admitted that while he was initially "nervous", he now thinks the decision is for the best. "I know how much of a priority The Rookie is to ABC and with this being an election year and a lot of time being devoted to those sorts of things, they're trying to protect it," he told us. "There would be too many gaps, and the fans don't love that. So they're really trying to put us in a lineup where we can give eight episodes in a row with no interruption and so I appreciate it for that reason."