The Rookie's Nathan Fillion teases long-awaited news - and fans will be delighted

Nathan Fillion has teased some major news that fans of The Rookie have been waiting for. The actor, who stars as John Nolan in the police procedural, appeared on a panel discussion with his fellow cast mates at Comic-Con over the weekend, where he shared an exciting update regarding The Rookie: Feds.

During the discussion, Nathan was told by a fan that she missed the spin-off show, which was canceled in November last year. On whether viewers can expect to see its star Niecy Nash-Betts and her co-stars Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers reprise their roles in the future, Nathan gave a hopeful response.

© Christopher Willard Niecy Nash-Betts starred in The Rookie: Feds

"The short answer is yes," he said, per Deadline. "We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist."

Since the show's cancelation last year, fans have been begging ABC to bring it back and so will be delighted with Nathan's comments.

© Raymond Liu Nathan teased the return of characters from The Rookie: Feds

While the Castle star is considered the show's leading man, he doesn't see it that way. "The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick," he continued. "It's always been an ensemble cast. I'm so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast."

Filming for the upcoming seventh season is currently underway in Los Angeles. The main cast are expected to return in the new series, with the exception of Jenna Dewan, who will be absent for the first few episodes.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion reveals glimpse of The Rookie season seven set

There have been some new additions to the cast in the form of Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher.

Deric, who has previously appeared in episodes of Shameless and All American, will play Miles, a new rookie transferred from Texas. Meanwhile, Patrick – a theatre star – will make his TV debut as Seth, who seems like "the ideal police officer" but struggles to take "quick, decisive action" when the job demands it.

© Instagran Patrick Keleher (right) will star as Seth

Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, hinted at what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Speaking about where we find his character in the new season, the actor said: "I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim, I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field."

As for Tim's relationship with Lucy Chen, whom he split from in season six, Eric said: "I think we're going to see Tim and Lucy continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job."