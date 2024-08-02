Krishnan Guru-Murthy has opened up about the celebrity contestants' "hard time" while competing on Strictly Come Dancing last year in an interview discussing his former co-star Amanda Abbington's difficult time on the show.

The Channel 4 News presenter appeared on BBC Radio 4 to be interviewed about his own experience on the Ballroom and Latin competition, and how he raised concerns to bosses on Strictly about the particularly difficult time the actress was having.

Amanda has raised complaints and allegations of bullying from her former professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

© Guy Levy Krishnan competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 with Lauren Oakley

Krishnan admitted that "all" of the celebrities had a tough time on the show, but for different reasons, and explained how they would share these experiences over the phone.

"I set up a chat on WhatsApp I think on our first day when we all met and it was very lively and we all shared our experiences of Strictly and afterwards," the 54-year-old began.

"And it was full of 'This is difficult', 'This is a nightmare' and all the rest of it. We would share our trials and tribulations and Amanda did as well.

"So, yes there were messages that she posted that made it very clear that she was struggling and having a very hard time.

"We were all having a hard time, you know, because it's tough, but it was different in terms of what she was saying."

Krishnan, who has mostly spoken positively about his overall time on the show when he was paired with professional dancer Lauren Oakley, continued: "I did speak to people at the time about the fact that I was worried about Amanda and that they should speak to her.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The cast of Strictly 2023

"And they reassured me that they were in close contact with her." The broadcaster then explained how after raising concerns about Amanda's particularly difficult time in comparison to the remainder of the cast, he continued to focus on his own journey.

"For four days of the week you're buried in the Strictly experience with your dance partner and just concentrating on that, you don't have time to think about anything else."

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Concluding his thoughts, he said: "So I raised it, I talked to them about it, they said 'Yes we're on it, don't worry'."

Amanda recently gave an interview with Krishnan for Channel 4 in which she described her time in the rehearsal room. The Sherlock star claims she was bullied and "humiliated in a sexual way".

She also claimed that more than 50 hours of rehearsal footage is being blocked from her and her lawyers from using in a case.

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it," she said.

"I've said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

Krishnan shared his experience with BBC Radio 4

"Yes, it's bullying and it's aggressive behaviour, there were other things that were very upsetting, that you manage in the room at the time, because you're a woman, and you have to manage those things because otherwise, what do you do?"

Giovanni has denied all allegations of unacceptable behaviour and bullying. He has since left the show.