Rumoured Strictly star breaks silence on 2024 series appearance

Janet Street-Porter has shut down rumours that she is participating in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 77-year-old was reported to be among this year's line-up of celebrity contestants but has said she will not be appearing on the programme.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Janet Street-Porter denied rumours that she's signed up for Strictly

Addressing the rumours on ITV's Loose Women on Tuesday, the presenter said: "I was on my way to hospital to have an injection in my hip – because I've just been told I have to have a hip replacement – and what blows up on my phone but Ruth Langsford going 'Oh Janet, I'm so excited you're doing Strictly! It's made my day!'

"I just went 'Sorry, not true'. Unless there is a new competition called Strictly Arm Dancing, I won't be doing it this year."

The broadcaster, who was joined by fellow panellists Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Sunetra Sarker, continued: "My sense of rhythm is so bad that at the top of the show sometimes we're told to like groove along with the music."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Janet was one of various famous faces reportedly included in the 2024 line-up

Gesturing to her co-stars, she added: "These two go that way and I'm always going the other way. I have not got a sense of rhythm."

Other stars reportedly joining the line-up are Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Blue singer Duncan James, Tracy Beaker Returns star Kia Megg and comedian Chris McCausland.

It comes just days after the BBC's director general Tim Davie apologised to Strictly Come Dancing contestants after complaints of abusive behaviour in rehearsals.

"There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed," he said.

© Getty Tim Davie expressed his 'disappointment' after hearing of the upset caused to contestants

"We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

The show has been making headlines in recent months after pro dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima were axed from the show over claims of inappropriate behaviour.

WATCH: Former Strictly winner suggests rule change after recent controversy

Giovanni has denied allegations of "threatening or abusive behaviour" made by his former celebrity dance partner, Amanda Abbington, who abruptly quit the show in 2023.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni has denied claims of abusive behaviour made against him

The results of an investigation launched by the BBC will reportedly be published this week.

Meanwhile, Graziano's spokesman admitted the dancer kicked his celebrity partner Zara McDermott in rehearsal last year. In a statement, Graziano said he deeply regrets "the events that led to my departure from Strictly", and that his "intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime".