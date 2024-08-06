Grantchester's Robson Green teams up with Tom Brittney for new project after co-star's shock exit

Tom Brittney may have bid farewell to Grantchester, but that hasn't stopped him from working with his former co-star Robson Green! The pair have teamed up for a new short film, titled Foxhole, which Tom is directing and Robson is executive producing.

Tom shared the news in an interview published after his final Grantchester episode aired in America. When asked what projects he's got in the pipeline, the actor teased the World War Two-set drama. "I'm producing a lot of stuff, trying to get things made, and I'm directing a short film in a couple of weeks that Robson is executive producing," he told PBS. "We can't stay away from each other," the actor joked.

© ITV Robson Green is executive producing Foxhole, which is directed by Tom Brittney

The film, penned by Adam Howes and Harry Davies, stars Tom Glenister (Sherwood, Grantchester), Reggie McHale (Masters of the Air), Ernest Kingsley Junior (The Sandman), and Joe Hughes (A Town Called Malice).

The synopsis reads: "After witnessing the death of several of their friends in a bloody skirmish, three battle-worn British soldiers must decide the fate of a lone fifteen-year-old German soldier."

Filming for the movie wrapped in May, with a release date yet to be announced.

Foxhole isn't the only project Tom has in the works. He's also set to star in the horror sci-fi film, Black Box (Flight 298). The upcoming thriller, based on the short film The Vessel, follows the supernatural events surrounding the Vero Airlines Flight 298 from New Orleans to Seattle. Tom will star alongside Holly White (Home and Away) and Betsy Blue English (Four Weddings and a Funeral) in the film.

© Getty Tom has been busy with various film projects since leaving Grantchester

It's been just over a year since Tom announced his departure from Grantchester. The actor portrayed Reverend Will Davenport from seasons four to nine before handing the reins to Rishi Nair as the new lead.

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

On saying goodbye to Will, Tom told PBS: "Yeah, it's one of those cases of life replicating art, leaving the show, and I wanted everyone's blessing. It was such a painful decision, and you hope you haven't let people down.

© MASTERPIECE/PBS Tom joined Grantchester in series four

"So I'm very excited for it, but I'm just so proud of being on Grantchester and the tenure that I had. I will care about this show for the rest of my life," he added.

Explaining his reasons for leaving the show, Tom previously told The Rakish Gent that he "wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while".