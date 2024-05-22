Tom Brittney reveals first starring role since Grantchester exit

Tom Brittney has landed his first starring role since announcing his departure as the leading man of ITV's detective show, Grantchester.

The actor, who has played Reverend Will Davenport since 2019, has signed on to star in an upcoming supernatural thriller film, titled Black Box.

The feature, which is currently in production in Bulgaria, is based on the short film The Vessel and follows the supernatural events that surround Vero Airlines Flight 298 from New Orleans to Seattle.

© Getty Tom Brittney is starring in an upcoming thriller film

The thriller is based on an original screenplay from horror writer Stephen Susco, whose credits include The Grudge and Texas Chainsaw 3D, while Stephen Quale is at the helm as director.

Tom stars alongside Holly White (Home and Away) and Betsy Blue English (Four Weddings and a Funeral) in the film.

The announcement comes as Grantchester fans prepare to bid farewell to Will Davenport in series nine, which marks Tom's final turn as the crime-solving vicar.

© Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE Tom has played Will Davenport since series 9

The 33-year-old, who announced his departure from the show last year, will hand the reins over to Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair, who makes his debut as new vicar Alphy Kotteram in the upcoming season.

Explaining the reasons behind his exit during an interview with The Rakish Gent, Tom said that he "wanted to see what else was out there and play different people for a while".

When series nine begins, it's 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie (Robson Green). But when the vicar is "approached with a life-changing offer", he questions his future in Grantchester.

© ITV Tom stars alongside Robson Green in the series

Meanwhile, as Geordie struggles with personal loss, as well as the ever-growing conflict between his wife Cathy and their teenage daughter Esme, he finds he has no one to turn to.

The synopsis continues: "But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over.

"Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

© PBS Rishi Nair takes over as the new lead in series 9

The series will explore a variety of new crimes, from "deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists".

"Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal," the synopsis concludes.

Series nine will premiere on June 16 on PBS Masterpiece in the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced.