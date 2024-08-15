Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood shares update after rare health admission
BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood shares update after recent health admission

The weather presenter said she'd been suffering from the 100-day cough on Tuesday

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Carol Kirkwood opened up about her health earlier this week after appearing to struggle with a hoarse voice. The weather presenter revealed that she has been suffering from a lingering cough after her BBC Breakfast co-star Sally Nugent pointed out her cracked voice during Tuesday's show.

"Your voice nearly lasted to the very end there, Carol, well done!" said Sally, prompting Carol to say: "I know. It's this pesky 100-day cough. It just keeps giving. It won't go."

"Well get better soon," responded the host. 

Thankfully, Carol managed to make it through Tuesday's programme and by Thursday morning, gave a reassuring answer when host Charlie Stayt asked how she was.

The update came after Charlie and his co-star Naga Munchetty reported on A-level exam results day and discussed options for students who aren't happy with their grades. 

As their interview with careers advisor Mark Anderson and Ben Rowland, the chief executive of the Association for Employment and Learning Providers, came to an end, Naga reassured young viewers that they are not defined by their exam results. 

Charlie Stayt, Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast
Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty hosted BBC Breakfast on Thursday

Reiterating Mark's advice, she said: "There is a lot more to you than your exam results. You are not defined by them. It will be ok."

Bringing Carol into the conversation, Charlie asked the weather presenter: "How about you, Carol? How are you?"

Carol responded: "I'm very well, thank you, Charlie. I hope you are too."

It's been an exciting time for Carol in recent months. Not only did she wed her partner Steve Randall in December, but she also published her fourth romance novel, Once Upon a Time in Venice, in July. 

Taking to X at the time, the TV star penned: "So thrilled that my fourth book 'Once Upon a Time in Venice' is out TODAY!!!"

Sharing her appreciation for her fans, she continued: "This would not be happening without all your support. THANK YOU."

Carol already has several books under her belt, having published her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon, in 2021. The book climbed to number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list and was quickly followed by the author's second release, The Hotel on the Riviera, in 2022. The following year, she published her third book, Secrets of The Villa Amore.

So, what is Carol's new book about? The official synopsis reads: "When Gina Bellini meets an enigmatic figure at the Venice carnival, their chemistry is unforgettable, before he vanishes into the night. Personal assistant, Issy Roberts is on location with Tinseltown's biggest star. Will he discover her shocking lies?

"Opera sensation Lucia De Santis has the world at her feet. How far will she go to get what she wants? As their fates collide in the most beautiful city on earth, will dangerous secrets destroy their dreams?"

