Carol Kirkwood reveals exciting news amid break from BBC Breakfast

It's an exciting day for BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood, whose fourth novel, Once Upon a Time in Venice, finally hit the shelves.

Taking to X on Thursday, the weather forecaster revealed the exciting career announcement. Alongside a photo of her new book, the 62-year-old penned: "So thrilled that my fourth book 'Once Upon a Time in Venice' is out TODAY!!!"

Sharing her appreciation for her fans, the author continued: "This would not be happening without all your support. THANK YOU."

Carol's followers congratulated the star on her big news, with one person writing: "Congratulations Carol. Wishing you great success," while another penned: "Oooh yaaay can not wait to get it. Super excited about this one, which I am sure will be as good if not better than the others."

Carol already has several books under her belt. In 2021, the presenter released her debut romance novel, Under a Greek Moon, which reached number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list. Her second novel, The Hotel on the Riviera, arrived in 2022 and was followed by her third release, Secrets of The Villa Amore, in July 2023.

© Photo: Instagram Carol has penned three other novels

So, what is Carol's new book about? The official synopsis reads: "When Gina Bellini meets an enigmatic figure at the Venice carnival, their chemistry is unforgettable, before he vanishes into the night. Personal assistant, Issy Roberts is on location with Tinseltown's biggest star. Will he discover her shocking lies?

"Opera sensation Lucia De Santis has the world at her feet. How far will she go to get what she wants? As their fates collide in the most beautiful city on earth, will dangerous secrets destroy their dreams?"

© James Stack Carol is currently enjoying a break from BBC Breakfast

Carol's exciting career news comes amid her absence from BBC Breakfast. While viewers are used to seeing the Scottish star on their screens during the week, Carol is currently enjoying a well-deserved break, with Matt Taylor stepping in for the star.

It's been an exciting few months for Carol, who tied the knot with her partner Steve Randall in December.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol wed her partner Steve Randall in December

The couple, who first met in 2017, wed in an intimate winter ceremony held at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

Carol described the wedding "absolutely perfect" upon her return to work after her big day. "I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been," she said on BBC Breakfast. "You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."