BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood marks huge milestone with new husband Steve Randall - details

Congratulations are in order for Carol Kirkwood, who celebrates six months of marriage to her husband Steve Randall today.

The BBC Breakfast star and her police officer husband tied the knot on 27 December in a fairytale winter wedding held at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

© Twitter Carol and Steve mark six months of marriage today

Carol, who's been a regular fixture on our screens since 1998, looked simply breathtaking in a satin wedding gown with a fitted waist and an elegant Bardot neckline. The weather presenter wore her hair in a romantic updo and opted for a natural makeup look. Meanwhile, Steve looked dashing in a black suit with a silver tie and a white rose pinned to his buttonhole.

After returning to BBC Breakfast, Carol, 62, opened up about her intimate nuptials. "I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been," said the weather forecaster. "You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve got engaged in 2022

Carol and Steve's love story began when the weather presenter was in her 50s. The couple, who first met at a work function, were friends for "quite a long time" before the relationship turned romantic.

"Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," Carol said at Good Housekeeping Live in November last year.

Sharing details about her partner in 2021, Carol described Steve as "extremely handsome" and "always making me laugh".

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol said Steve was 'the best thing that's ever happened to me'

Gushing about her other half, Carol told Prima magazine: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic.

"It's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses.

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Carol announced her engagement live on BBC Breakfast

The presenter added that Steve was "the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt".

In 2022, Steve popped the question during a romantic stroll near the couple's home in Berkshire. Detailing the moment Steve got down on one knee, Carol previously told HELLO!: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"