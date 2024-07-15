BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood missing from show as co-star explains absence

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood was missing from the show on Monday and is expected to be absent for the rest of the week.

Weather presenter Matt Taylor, who often delivers the forecast when Carol is away, confirmed that he'll be covering for her over the next few days.

Taking to X, he penned: "Good morning. We've sent @carolkirkwood off to see if she can persuade summer to pay us a longer visit.

© Jeff Spicer Carol will not appear on BBC Breakfast this week

"In the meantime, I'm looking after the @BBCBreakfast forecast this week and …oh look …more rain."

While Carol hasn't addressed her absence, Matt's message implies that she's off on her summer holidays. During her time off, she'll no doubt enjoy spending quality time with her husband, Steve Randall, whom she wed in December last year.

© BBC Matt Taylor will cover for Carol this week

The couple, who live in Berkshire, tied the knot in a stunning winter wedding held at Cliveden House.

In a recent interview, Carol shared a sweet insight into her intimate nuptials, revealing that she and Steve's first song at their wedding was Ed Sheeran's romantic ballad, 'Perfect', which was released the first year they met in 2017.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve wed in December last year

When asked which song cheers her up, the weather forecaster told The Times: "Perfect by Ed Sheeran. I met my husband when that song was out so it cheers me up because it reminds me of him. It’s just so beautiful and was the first song at our wedding."

The couple tied the knot almost two years after Carol announced her engagement live on BBC Breakfast. See her diamond engagement ring in the video below.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Carol's absence isn't the only change on BBC Breakfast this week. Sally Nugent covered the Euro 2024 final live from Berlin on Monday, leaving Jon Kay to hold down the fort in the Salford studio.

© BBC Sally Nugent covered the Euro 2024 finals from Berlin

Sally, who also hosted Sunday's programme from Berlin, joined BBC sports presenter John Watson in Germany ahead of the game, which saw Spain take victory over England with a 2-1 win.

Sally usually hosts the programme alongside Jon from Monday to Wednesday each week, before handing over to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday.