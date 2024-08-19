Former BBC Breakfast star delights viewers with rare appearance one year after departure

BBC News presenter Emma Vardy popped up on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning one year after making her last appearance in the Salford studio.

The journalist stepped in for Nina Warhurst last summer as the show's business presenter before signing off on maternity leave ahead of welcoming her first son, Jago Fionn. The following month, Emma revealed that she had taken a new role as the BBC's LA Correspondent and would be moving across the pond with her family.

On Monday, Emma reported on the US Presidential election from Chicago, where she led coverage of the Democratic convention.

© BBC Emma Vardy reported on the US Presidential election on Monday

Sharing a selfie on X, Emma penned: "We're all scrubbed up in Chicago where Kamala Harris gets her star turn at the Democratic Convention. (Tho hrs earlier I was covered in mud at a swing state demolition derby!!)

"Watch @BBCBreakfast for the drama of the US Presidential race & some wreckage of a brutal clash!!"

Viewers were pleased to see Emma on their screens, with one person writing: "Excellent, keep up your great work……Ádh mór!" while another added: "Looking good, Emma!"

Emma bid farewell to BBC Breakfast viewers in August last year as she headed off on maternity leave. "Well that's me off on mat leave!! Resigned to an eternity of housewife chores & dirty laundry. Career girl out," she said. "(And if u believe that you'll believe anything [wink emoji]). Celebrated the start of this new chapter with cocktails at this perfectly disguised speakeasy!! #TheWashhouse."

In September, after welcoming her baby son with her husband Aaron Adams, Emma confirmed that she wouldn't be returning to the red sofa as she had accepted a new job in the US.

© @EmmaVardyTV/X Emma Vardy signed off on maternity leave last August

"We've certainly had our hands (& hearts) full lately, now there's a big adventure ahead for my wee family," penned the journalist. "After an incredible 5 years in Northern Ireland, Jago Fionn @mr_plusone & I are off to actual Hollywood!"

Confirming her new job with the BBC, Emma added: "Not for my acting skills but to become the BBC's LA Correspondent…reporting on everything from the red carpet awards to the presidential election & catching a few waves.

© Emma Vardy/Instagram Emma welcomed her baby boy Jago Fionn in August 2023

"I've absolutely loved my time in Northern Ireland & it will always have a very special place in my heart. Will treasure our final weeks before we say goodbye NI [heart emoji]."

After taking a few months of maternity leave, Emma returned to work in January just in time to cover the Golden Globes. "I'm BA-ACK," she wrote, alongside a snap taken from the red carpet. "After a glorious maternity leave, and I loved every gorgeous minute of it, mamma's gotta get out and earn the dollar. First day as LA Correspondent & diving straight into red carpet prep for the @goldenglobes."

Since then, Emma has reported on various major stories, from the Grammy Awards and Donald Trump's assassination attempt to an interview with Celine Dion about her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.