Death in Paradise star's new drama after show exit gets first look

The BBC has released first-look images of its upcoming drama, Mr Loverman, starring Lennie James (Line of Duty), Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who) and Tahj Miles (Death in Paradise).

The eight-parter, based on Booker prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo's best-selling 2013 novel, follows Barrington Jedidiah Walker (James), who is described as a "seventy-four year old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits".

© Des Willie Tahj Miles stars alongside Lennie James and Sharon D Clarke in Mr Loverman

Sharon stars as his wife of 50 years, Carmel, who suspects Barry has been cheating on her. "Little does she know what's really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris," reads the synopsis.

"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures."

© BBC Lennie James stars as Barrington Jedidiah Walker

Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) takes on the role of Barry's "best friend and soulmate" Morris De La Roux, while Tamara Lawrance (Time) and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) star as Barry and Carmel's daughters, Maxine and Donna. Meanwhile, Tahj plays grandson Daniel in the drama, which is billed as a "life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself".

© Des Willie Ariyon Bakare as Morris De La Roux

The series also features Suzette Llewellyn (Vera), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (Joyride, Holding), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (His Dark Materials), Juliet Garricks (Murder They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Mine, Black Mirror) in the supporting cast.

Mr Loverman arrives on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.

The show marks Tahj's first major project since leaving his role in Death in Paradise. The actor played Officer Marlon Pryce for four years until his character decided to leave Saint Marie behind and move to Jamaica with his sister after she was offered a scholarship at a prestigious school in Kingston.

© Fable Pictures/Des Willie/BBC Tamara Lawrance plays Maxine Walker

Taking to Instagram after his last episode aired, Tahj waves goodbye to the show. "Senior Year. 4 years, 28 Eps & 3 specials. It's been real," he penned alongside a carousel of snaps from his time on the show.

Tahj isn't the only star who left the series in its 13th run. Leading man Ralf Little stepped down from his role as DI Neville Parker after four seasons.

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

Explaining his decision, Ralf said he felt Neville's "journey deserved to be completed". EastEnders and Shetland star Don Gilet will take over as the new lead detective, Mervin Wilson, in the upcoming Christmas special and season 14.