Beyoncé's 'amazing' and 'smart' twins Rumi and Sir celebrate birthday, famous family gather together for another special occasion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins Rumi and Sir Carter celebrated their seventh birthday on June 13.

The famous siblings are primarily kept out of the spotlight and so no public tribute was made to mark the big day, however, it appeared more than one special event was going on in the family!

Tina Knowles took to Instagram on Wednesday to share footage of herself at a brunch, which was held by Kelly Rowland.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Beyoncé shares rare family video with Jay-Z

Kelly is often referred to as Tina's "third daughter" and Beyoncé's twins see her as an aunt figure.

Taking to Instagram, Tina wrote: "Today I attended a beautiful brunch with a group of amazing women hosted by @kellyrowland and Brigitte Romanak it benefited the wonderful organization Birthfund.

"It is a movement towards better maternal health, midwifery is making a comeback and it's very important because it can help save lives of women who die in childbirth or shortly after complications of bearing children.

"This organization was started by @elainewelteroth My friend @hollyrpeete took this video." She then credited her glam squad, writing: "Makeup @kole_mua Suit @alexandermcqueen hat - vintage brooch @schiaparelli."

© Photo: Getty Images Beyonce's twins are now seven!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z no doubt made Rumi and Sir's day one to remember, along with oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12.

During their young years, Rumi and Sir were rarely seen in public, unlike their older sister Blue, who appeared on the red carpet with her famous parents from a young age, and even featured in several of her parents' award-winning songs.

© Photo: Instagram The star has primarily kept her twins out of the spotlight

However, now that they are getting older, Rumi has been featuring in several fashion campaigns with her mom and sister, and stole the show at the Super Bowl in February when she was pictured with her sister and dad, clutching onto a Barbie doll with a sign scrawled with the words 'Super Bowl' in her handwriting.

Their grandmother, Tina, has also given an insight into their contrasting personalities. "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator," Tina told E! News.

© Instagram Beyoncé with daughter Rumi and Madonna and her children

Reflecting on the twins' flourishing creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?" She emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age.

© Beyonce Beyonce with her three children

Sir, on the other hand, shares more similarities with his father, Jay-Z. "Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, revealing that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Sir backstage at the Renaissance world tour

"He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.