How 'down-to-earth' Blue Ivy, 12, is helping others, as family jumps to her defense online
Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter backstage during the "Renaissance World Tour"© Instagram/Beyoncé

How 'down-to-earth' Blue Ivy, 12, is helping others, as family jumps to her defense online

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter is growing up fast!

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
4 minutes ago
Blue Ivy Carter has achieved so much in her young life, and has stayed incredibly humble too. 

Not only that, her grandmother, Tina Knowles, has revealed that she's helping others too. 

The proud grandparent jumped to the pre-teen's defense after a naysayer commented on her recent post, which paid tribute to Blue's latest Bet Award.

One of the comments wasn't so kind, and Tina was quick to set the record straight. In a now-deleted message, she said: "You feel the need to criticize and say she is privileged. But she is hard-working, kind and talented." 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Tina Knowles proudly revealed how her young granddaughter Blue Ivy is already helping others

Further along in the message, she added: "She is doing quite fine as a good human being and does help others for your information." 

Tina's tribute to her granddaughter was posted earlier this week, and was accompanied by a picture of Blue from the Grammys back in February. 

Blue Ivy looks so grown up!© Kevin Winter
Blue Ivy has already achieved so much

She wrote: "Congratulations my Blue Blue! I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down-to-earth attitude. Never attention seeking , just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time. 

"Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years . But you are self taught . One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do . But for now you made me swear to not share. 

Jay-Z hugs Blue Ivy Carter after winning the Global Impact Award at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Amy Sussman
Blue's family are all incredibly proud of her

"You play sports , play the piano ,dance like a pro in front of 80 k people. Paint like a fine artist ,draw so well , sing so beautifully . (Voice like an angel ). "Voiced an award winning , best selling children's book, You are also in a soon to come blockbuster movie Lion King.

"One of the youngest recipients of a Grammy Award. And you turned only 12 years old a few months ago. And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green eyed monster disease, In true Carter/Knowles/Beyince tradition it just motivates you to keep it moving. 

(L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame © Kevin Mazur
Blue with her dad Jay-Z and younger sister Rumi

"Congratulations BIC you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET #betawards for this honor." 

Blue won the Youngstars Award at the 2024 Bet Awards. The Bet Awards were established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in the entertainment industry. 

beyonce tina blue© Photo: Instagram
Beyoncé with her mom Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé was also nominated for an award on the night in the Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist category, which saw SZA take the accolade. Blue has a bright future ahead of her, and fans can expect to see more of her in the coming months, as she will likely be stepping out with her famous mom to promote the upcoming Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King

She will be voicing cub Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala. Beyoncé, who also appeared in the 2019 live-action remake, will be Nala.

