Savannah Guthrie's sudden absence from Today Show involves her beloved family

Savannah Guthrie was noticeably absent from the Today Show on Tuesday morning, and it was all to do with her family.

The NBC star is a doting mom to Vale, 11, and Charles, seven, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman, and there was something special to celebrate.

The star's daughter Vale was celebrating her 11th birthday, meaning Savannah wanted to be at home with her to mark the occasion.

Addressing her co-star's absence at the start of the show, Hoda explained that Savannah was taking some "well deserved" time off.

The TV star later took to Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter, sharing a number of photos of them together throughout the years.In the caption, she sweetly wrote: "ten years of this magical girl - my whole heart and soul. Happy birthday dearest Vale!"

© NBC Hoda Kotb was missing her usual co-host Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday's show

What's more, Savannah's co-star and good friend, Jenna Bush Hager, was also celebrating her own daughter's birthday.

Jenna's middle daughter Poppy turned nine, and the Fourth Hour co-star paid a sweet tribute to the little girl on her own Instagram page.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie was missing from Today to celebrate her daughter Vale's birthday

She wrote: "Happiest birthday to my sunshine girl: Poppy Louise! She's hilarious and loving and completely original! Nine years with this beauty: and my world is more fun, more dazzling and definitely filled with more laughter! We love you!"

Savannah is devoted to her family and they even flew out to spend time with her during the Paris Olympics, which she was co-hosting for NBC along with her Today Show co-stars.

© Instagram Savannah with her mini-me daughter

The "Mostly What God Does" author enjoys working with fellow parents on the Today Show, and finds it a great source of comfort as they are able to relate to each other's parenting journeys and experiences as working parents.In an interview with co-anchor Hoda in 2022, the pair chatted to Good Housekeeping magazine about balancing work and parenthood.

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children

Savannah told the publication: "Sometimes it’s enjoyable to just vent to each other. We trade parenting tips or ideas, or sometimes I listen to Hoda FaceTime with her kids. It's amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you. They're not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work."

© Instagram Savannah's daughter Vale with her dad, Michael Feldman

Savannah also opened up about being an "older mom", explaining: "I'm glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action."

