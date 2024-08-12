Vienna Blood: is the BBC show returning for season 5?

Vienna Blood is back on our screens for season four - and fans have been thrilled. The show has had a very short run, with just two episodes in the latest miniseries following Oskar and Max's latest adventures in Vienna. So with season four over so soon, is there a fifth season in the works? Here's what we know…

Fans are concerned that season four could be the ending of the show, as the story Mephisto Waltz is based on the novel author Frank Tallis' seventh and final book in the series. Speaking to What to Watch about whether he would like to see more episode, Frank explained: "What impressed me about the creativity of Steve Thompson’s Mephisto Waltz script is the sheer dramatic intensity — it's grander than previous series, and Vienna Blood was quite a grand series before.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Vienna Blood?

"Right from the beginning I made the decision I was going to take a backseat in the BBC's adaptation. For me, the test of whether an idea is good or not is if you can hand it over and other people can run with it, but the core remains the same. TV is a very different medium to a novel and a production like this is a group accomplishment. Having a novelist too heavily involved could constrain the talent and be an obstacle to the group's creativity.

© Endor Productions / MR Film / Petro Domenigg Sergeant Haussmann (JOSEF ELLERS), Oskar Rheinhardt (JUERGEN MAURER) in Vienna Blood

"When you exhaust the books, if you've let the idea develop and gain its own momentum, in a way it doesn't need the novels or the author anymore… but doesn't in any way stop me from writing proposals or plot ideas!" Well, we're certainly not taking that as a no!

While we couldn't get enough episodes of the hit show, fans have loved the season four conclusion. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "If this is the last season, I will miss this show so much - but a cracking conclusion. What a fabulous team and excellent storytelling." Another person had a very different perspective, adding: "This had better not be the last ever episode or I’ll really kick off."

© Endor Productions / MR Film / Petro Domenigg Max Liebermann (MATTHEW BEARD), Oskar Rheinhardt (JUERGEN MAURER) in Vienna Blood



A third person added: "Another brilliant series of #viennablood is so perfectly crafted! Shame there were only two episodes! Really hope we have some more!" HELLO! has reached out to the BBC to find out more.