Jenna Dewan shares 'beautiful' moment The Rookie cast were left 'in tears' on set

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan has shared an emotional video with fans, revealing that the crew were left "in tears" after watching the Democratic National Convention on Thursday August 23.

Jenna shared a picture of her make-up trailer, revealing she was using someone else's phone to stream the event with her crew; on the phone was the moment P!nk performed live on stage with her daughter Willow.

"Pink and Willow… this was beautiful, had us in tears over here," Jenna captioned the post.

© Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan shares picture of her and Rookie crew watching DNC

Singer Pink and her 13-year-old daughter Willow performed a stirring rendition of one of Pink’s iconic hits, What About Us; the surprising moment saw them joined by an acoustic guitar and other singers, and left the cheering crowds close to tears.

Later that evening, Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for President of the United States for the Democratic Party.

Watch Pink perform with daughter Willow at DNC

Jenna stars as Bailey Nune on the police procedural, which will not return to TV screens until 2025. Although Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neill are all also returning for season seven, one cast member whom fans will not see return will be Tru Valentino, who thanked "the best fans in the world" after it emerged that he had left the ABC drama.

Writing that he will "always cherish my time on The Rookie," Tru added that he "couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store".

© @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan's selfie with The Rookie cast

"It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons," he shared before hinting at a possible guest appearance, writing: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"

Tru joined the series in season four as a recurring character but was upped to a series regular in season five.He played Aaron Thorsen, a Tik-Tok personality, the son of a famous rapper well-known for his extravagant lifestyle, who decided to attend the police academy.

Little is know about fans can expect from season seven, but speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Eric – better known to fans as Tim Bradford – said: "I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim, I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field."

