The Rookie's Jenna Dewan highlights large baby bump in tiny string bikini

Jenna Dewan's due date appears to be nearing as she showed off her large baby bump in several stunning new photos.

The 43-year-old looked gorgeous as she marked the Memorial Day weekend with her family and soaked up the sun in not one, but two bikinis.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jenna Dewan turns heads in daring green suit

Jenna first shared a snap of her rocking a bright red two-piece that exposed her bare bump while posing for a mirror selfie.

The actress appears to be in great shape and soon after, she changed into a white, string bikini for another selfie that gave a closer look at her growing stomach.

The Rookie star announced her pregnancy in January by sharing a video that featured her fiancé, Steve Kazee, serenading her while she enjoyed a bath before the camera revealed her baby bump.

The Step Up star simultaneously announced her pregnancy with a cover story for Romper, in which she opened up about her wishes for her third pregnancy, which she said is most likely her last.

© Instagram Jenna showed off her pregnancy glow in her red bikini

Jenna and Steve are already parents to four-year-old son Callum, who was born in March 2020, and Jenna shares daughter Everly, 10, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Callum was born one month after Steve proposed to Jenna and she announced his arrival with a photo of her cradling her then-newborn.

Sharing a snap from the hospital, she wrote: "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

© Instagram Jenna looked gorgeous in her white bikini

Jenna revealed that Callum is growing impatient waiting for his sibling to arrive, telling Romper: "[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he's like, 'I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?'

"Steve and I died laughing. I said, 'I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.'"

© Instagram Jenna shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum

This time around, she and Steve have opted not to find out the sex of their baby until they're born.

She explained: "You don't race to the end because this is the last time. There's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."

© Getty Steve and Jenna have been engaged for four years

Speaking of how Steve – a Broadway actor and producer whom Jenna has been engaged to for four years – adapted to fatherhood following Callum's birth, she gushed: "He's so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he's so loving, and he's funny, and he's really… he's just incredible."

She added: "It's one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I'm so excited to see him with a little baby again."