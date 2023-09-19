Today's Dylan Dreyer steps in to help co-star - and it's not the first time

Today Show star Dylan Dreyer stepped in to cover for her co-star Al Roker on Tuesday morning in his absence.

At the beginning of the show, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb revealed that Dylan would be filling in for Al, who is off for the day.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer stepped in for Al Roker on Tuesday

This isn't the first time that Dylan has stepped in for Al. Last year, Al was forced to take a break from the show due to ill health, leaving Dylan to step up to the plate and fill in.

Upon Al's return in January of this year, Dylan sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview and revealed what it meant to the team to have him back in the studio.

© NBC Al is a weatherman on Today

"It's been so amazing and so special on so many levels to have Al return," she said. "We are a tight-knit family on the Today show. What you see is what you get."

The 42-year-old also admitted that she and her co-stars were all worried about Al during his illness. "I think there was a very real moment when we were all concerned," the mom-of-three explained. "Not knowing what was going on and just praying and reaching out to find out information was hard. We were genuinely worried as friends."

Last year, Al was absent from the show for almost two months after he was admitted to hospital twice due to blood clots traveling to his lungs.

© Getty Images Al took two months off last year due to ill health

After returning to the show, he revealed that his illness was "life-threatening" and that he had to undergo a seven-hour surgery and lose half of his blood after he suffered internal bleeding.

WATCH: Deborah Roberts reveals husband Al Roker was a 'medical mystery'

Praising his wife, Deborah Roberts, Al said at the time: "Thank God for Deborah. She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss."

MORE: Hoda Kotb's actions shock her daughters as she opens up about home life live on Today

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer switches over to new show close to home - and she looks sensational

He added: "I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was – I thought I was doing good!"

© Instagram Al with his wife Deborah Roberts

Al's absence comes after the stars of Today showed their support for one of their colleagues, Kristen Welker, as she started her new role as the host of her own show, Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.

Savannah took to Instagram with a selfie showing the star holding up a mug with the show's name printed onto it. She penned in the caption: "Here we go! Congrats to @kristen.welker - new host of @meetthepress starting Sunday!"

Savannah Guthrie showed her support for Kristen Welker following her new gig

Craig Melvin also applauded Kristen for her hard work. Posting a group photo of Today's hosts in Studio 1A on Instagram, Craig wrote: "@kristen.welker - You’re living proof that hard work and preparation pays off. Your journalistic instincts have gotten you far! Keep trusting your gut. Watch on Sunday! @meetthepress."