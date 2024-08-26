Today's Savannah Guthrie shares bittersweet message during time away with beloved family

Savannah Guthrie has gone away with her husband Mike Feldman and their children, Vale, ten, and Charles, seven, and she's making the most of every moment.

The NBC star was absent from the Today Show on Monday, with Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer holding down the fort, as Hoda Kotb was also off.

Instead, Savannah shared a glimpse from her time away on social media, alongside a bittersweet message about holding onto every moment.

She posted a montage of pictures of her family posing on a bench at their vacation resort, and wrote: "Holding onto the last of summer".

The Today Show star takes time off every summer to tie in with the school holidays, allowing her to spend as much time as possible with her beloved children.

Earlier in the month, the doting mom took a week off, which coordinated with her daughter's tenth birthday.

She shared a loving tribute to Vale on social media along with a selection of pictures of her from the past year, and wrote alongside it: "Ten years of this magical girl - my whole heart and soul. Happy birthday dearest Vale!"

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie is away on vacation with her family

Not one to stay still for long, Savannah spent the majority of last week away from the Today Show studios as she reported on the National Democratic Convention in Chicago for NBC.

The journalist is used to traveling for work and is often flying overnight to report on world events, both in the United States and overseas.

© Instagram Savannah with her daughter Vale, who recently celebrated her birthday

She has been working for Today since July 2012, and in 2022 when she marked a decade on the show, her family came on air to surprise her during a special anniversary episode.

Savannah adores working at Today, and has a good relationship with her co-stars.

Savannah Guthrie reported from Chicago last week on Today

She enjoys working with fellow parents on the Today Show, and finds it a great source of comfort as they are able to relate to each other's parenting journeys and experiences as working parents.

In an interview with co-anchor Hoda in 2022, the pair chatted to Good Housekeeping magazine about balancing work and parenthood.

© NBC Savannah with her co-anchor Hoda Kotb

Savannah told the publication: "Sometimes it’s enjoyable to just vent to each other. We trade parenting tips or ideas, or sometimes I listen to Hoda FaceTime with her kids. It's amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you. They're not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work."

Savannah also opened up about being an "older mom", explaining: "I'm glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action."

