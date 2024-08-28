Unforgotten creator reunites show stars in new murder mystery drama – see first look

UKTV has released a first look at its upcoming drama from Unforgotten creator Chris Lang, I, Jack Wright.

The six-part murder mystery, described as "propulsive, darkly comic and moving", follows the family of successful businessman Jack Wright, who is found dead of a suspected suicide. The family's devastation quickly turns to shock after his third wife Sally and two sons, Gray and John, are left out of his will entirely.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Unforgotten?

Nikki Amuka-Bird (Citadel) leads the cast as Sally Wright, alongside John Simm (Grace) as Gray Wright and Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack) as Rose Wright. Trevor Eve (A Discovery of Witches) plays the titular Jack Wright, with Daniel Rigby (The Witchfinder) as John Wright and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (Becoming Elizabeth) as Emily Wright.

© UKTV/ Des Willie Nikki Amuka-Bird stars as Sally Wright in I, Jack Wright

Several actors in the star-studded cast have appeared in Unforgotten over the years, including Gemma, Trevor and James Fleet (Bridgerton), who plays Bobby.

© UK TV/Des Willie James Fleet plays Bobby and Gemma Jones plays Rose Wright

Rounding out the cast are Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Laura Johnstone, Harry Lloyd (The Lost King, Game of Thrones) as DCI Hector Morgan, Zoë Tapper (Grace, Liar) as Georgia Wright, Liz Kingsman (Hijack) as DC Katie Jones, Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) as Bella and Percelle Ascott (Domino Day) as Reuben.

The full synopsis reads: "Jack Wright (Eve) is a powerful and successful businessman, who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide. When the provisions of Jack's final will and testament are made known, his third wife, Sally (Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (Simm) and John (Rigby), are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack's enormous fortune.

© Des Willie/UKTV Daniel Rigby as John Wright

"As DCI Morgan (Lloyd) and DC Jones (Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack's cause of death was in fact murder. Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning. As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack's legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences."

The series is described as a murder mystery family drama which "offers many twists and turns as one family deals with treachery and hidden agendas from all involved".

© UKTV Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Emily Wright

Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, The Flight Attendant) is at the helm as director, while Nickie Sault (The Outlaws, The Virtues) is producing the series.

While a release date has yet to be announced, viewers can expect to see the drama on their screen in 2025. The show will air on Alibi.