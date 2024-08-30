Good Morning Britain star talks future at ITV amid 'incredible' milestone live on-air

Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford marked an incredible milestone live on the programme on Friday morning as he celebrated 20 years at ITV.

Hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway made the announcement near the beginning of the show and praised their colleague's "incredible" achievement.

Adil told viewers: "It's a very special day for someone today. You won't believe it, looking at them, that they've been around this long. But Alex is celebrating 20 years at ITV. Unbelievable. Incredible!

"He started when he was five years old, everyone," joked the presenter, before introducing two clips from Alex's early career as a weather presenter for ITV.

Teasing his co-star for his questionable fashion sense in the throwback videos, Adil quipped: "Alex, you thought you hadn't seen that tie for twenty years!"

© ITV The show marked Alex Beresford's 20 years at ITV by showing throwback clips from his early career

Alex admitted: "Let me tell you, my wardrobe was absolutely terrible when I started. I didn't have a clue what I was doing.

"In fact, it was the editor of this programme, Neil Thompson, who pulled me aside one day as I was about to start presenting the national weather and said, 'Alex, we need to talk about your suits,'" he recalled, adding: "I needed help and luckily he stepped in. Ever since, I've never looked back and I look quite smart so thank you very much, Neil."

© ITV Alex has worked for ITV for two decades

Praising Alex's presenting skills, Kate said: "You were great from day one by the look of that," to which Alex admitted: "I didn't feel great, to be honest with you. I was nervous. But this is the only first-time job I've ever had. My first job out of uni."

Adil then asked if Alex would do another 20 years at ITV, to which the weather star said: "I've got another 20 years in me."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Alex started his presenting career in the West Country

Alex, 43, started his weather-presenting career in the West Country in the early 2000s, before progressing to the National team in 2007. Over the years, Alex has appeared on several reality game shows, including The Chase: Celebrity Special, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special, and in 2018, competed on Dancing on Ice.

Away from the show, Alex is married to Imogen McKay, who works in e-commerce operations. The couple, who met on a blind date in 2020, tied the knot at the historic Son Marroig estate in Majorca in 2022.

Alex married Imogen McKay in 2022

"I was blown away by the beauty of it all," Alex told HELLO! at the time. "One of my cousins said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish. But most importantly, it was where I was marrying the woman I love."

Alex is also a proud dad to his son Cruz from a previous relationship.