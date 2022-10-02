Exclusive: Alex Beresford and Imogen McKay marry at clifftop temple in Majorca It looks stunning

Alex Beresford and Imogen McKay have announced that they tied the knot at a clifftop temple in Majorca, sharing their spectacular wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

"I was blown away by the beauty of it all," says the 41-year-old TV weather presenter who married Imogen in a sunset ceremony at the historic Son Marroig estate.

"One of my cousins said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish. But most importantly, it was where I was marrying the woman I love."

Alex and Imogen tied the knot at a clifftop temple in Majorca. Photographer: miguel-arranz.com

The newlyweds, who were introduced by a mutual friend in August 2020, said 'I do' just a stone's throw from the beach where Alex proposed on New Year's Day, and were watched by 100 of their family and friends who'd flown in from the UK, the U.S and Imogen’s native Australia.

"I couldn’t wait to marry Alex," says the 29-year-old bride, who works in e-commerce operations for a top London restaurant. "Seeing him and all our loved ones in that incredible setting made me feel so emotional."

It was a family affair as Alex’s 12-year-old son Cruz acted as ring bearer and his mini best man, while his brother and cousin performed the role of ushers, and his best friends – both called Leon – were his best men.

They had a beautiful wedding. Photographer: miguel-arranz.com

Imogen's sisters, Helena and Georgia, were bridesmaids and led the bridal procession down the aisle to the foot of the white marble temple.

"When I turned to watch Imogen walking towards me, my heart skipped a beat," says Alex. "She looked amazing. So classically beautiful and exactly as I’d imagined."

However, the couple, who planned their big day nine months in advance, could not have anticipated that it would coincide with the day of the Queen’s funeral – Monday 19 September.

Ahead of the nuptials, which took place in the evening, Alex paid his own quiet respects to the monarch. "I woke up super early and watched the start of it (the funeral) on TV in a café in the village," he says. "It was my way of paying tribute to Her Majesty."

