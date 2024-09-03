Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert's private life: from famous family to home in France

Joséphine Jobert has been a familiar face on British TV screens for almost a decade. The French actress rose to fame in 2015 after landing a role in the BBC's hit crime drama, Death in Paradise. The 39-year-old played DS Florence Cassell on the show, who sailed off into the sunset with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) at the end of series 13.

While the star is currently busy working on her next TV role, the French police drama Saint-Pierre, what does she get up to when the cameras stop rolling? Here's all we know…

Josephine's home life away from the cameras

When she's not busy filming for her latest TV drama, Josephine lives in Dordogne in southwest France.

The actress has been busy renovating her home in recent months and back in January, shared a look inside her stunning abode. "Renovating the house has been a long and intense process, and while I've loved every step of it, I'm delighted to finally be able to get down to the business of furnishing and decorating," penned the star. "I've discovered a new passion. What a joy it is to find THE piece, THE piece of furniture, THE element I dream of for each room. The dining table was a real challenge because I had a very precise idea of what I wanted. And it was at @interiors_fr that I found what I was looking for," she continued, adding: "A magnfique wooden table, warm and sturdy to host large tables of family and friends. Thanks to them."

© @josephinejobert_official/Instagram Josephine has been renovating her home in France

While chatting with HELLO! back in 2021, Josephine revealed her hopes of settling down in the south of France. "I live in Paris but that's obviously not where I want to live for the rest of my life," explained the star. "I wanted to move to LA before lockdown, but knowing I wouldn't spend my life there. The south of France is where I'd like to live and have kids because it's such an amazing place."

© @josephinejobert_official/Instagram Josephine lives in Dordogne

Josephine's famous family

Josephine isn't the only member of her family in the entertainment industry. The actress previously told HELLO!: "Acting was pretty natural to me, because, I have a cousin and mum, stepdad, everybody's in the industry either in front of the camera or behind. For me, that's the way life has always been."

Her mum is the actress, director and writer, Véronique Mucret Rouveyrollis, who wrote and directed the 2016 film Paroles, and has starred in various French TV shows, including Les cinq dernières minutes and Florence ou La vie de château.

Josephine with her mum, Véronique Mucret Rouveyrollis

Josephine previously revealed that she and her mum had teamed up on several writing projects. "We're working on three projects at the same time," she told HELLO!. "I love to write and I'd like to produce, I'm really interested in it, and my mum is amazing, she has so many brilliant ideas."

Praising her mum, the Death in Paradise star added: "She's a writer, she's a director, she's been an actress, singer, dancer. Her CV... I'm like, 'Mum, this is a lie. You haven't done all of this. It's impossible!' She's extremely talented."

© @josephinejobert_official/Instagram Josephine's mum is an actress and director

WATCH: Josephine working with her mum, Véronique Mucret Rouveyrolli, in 2022

Josephine's stepdad, Romain Rouveyrollis, is also an actor and co-starred with Véronique in Paroles. Romain and Josephine clearly share a close relationship as he often features on her Instagram page. Marking his milestone 50th birthday back in 2021, the actress penned: "Happy birthday step-daddy! 50 years old... sorry but who can believe it...? Not even me! I love you very much and I cannot thank you enough for being there for me in my life. Today is your day and I'm happy to celebrate with you."

© @josephinejobert_official/Instagram Josephine with her stepdad Romain Rouveyrollis

Josephine's love life

Josephine tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight and so little is known about her relationship history.