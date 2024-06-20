Death in Paradise’s Josephine Jobert to star in new detective drama - details

We might be used to seeing her on our screens as the incredible Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell on Death in Paradise, but following her final cameo appearance in season 13, Josephine Jobert has announced that she is set to star in a new drama - and it looks very good indeed.

What is Saint-Pierre about?

Saint-Pierre is a Canadian series set to premiere in Winter 2025 on CBC Television. So what is it all about? The official synopsis reads: “After Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Newfoundland).

Josephine Jobert in Saint Pierre

“Fitz’s arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève ‘Arch’ Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team.

“As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches — are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores. At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force.”

© BBC Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert as Florence in Death in Paradise

The show will also welcome an impressive group of guest stars, with A Knight’s Tale actor James Purefoy starring as Sean Gallagher.

When will the show be released?

The show is coming to the Canadian channel CBC Television in 2025, but there is no word on when it will reach the rest of the world - so watch this space!

Fan reaction

Taking to Josephine’s Instagram account to discuss, one person wrote: “I'm so looking forward to this why do we have to wait till 2025?” Another person added: “Never thought I'd say this, but I can't wait for winter!! Thrilled that you were able to convince @josephinejobert_official to trade Paris for the #raindrizzleandfog of Newfoundland!

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Joséphine returned as Florence in Death in Paradise for season 13

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Josephine wrote: “@saintpierreseries was announced at yesterday’s CBC 2024-25 Season Preview. I’m thrilled to be filming in the stunning locations of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, France, and St. John’s, Newfoundland, for this gripping new series. Get ready to join @josephinejobert_official, myself and a stellar cast on-screen - coming winter 2025.”

Why did Josephine leave Death in Paradise?

Although Josephine returned to the show, she opened up about leaving the show as a main cast member in 2019, saying: “I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute of it.”

© Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge Will you watch Florence's new show?

She also hinted about appearing in Death in Paradise’s spin-off show Beyond Paradise in the future, adding: “It's a possibility that we discussed with the producer some time ago. So we'll see if that will happen. But I would love to anyway. It would be a very nice wink."