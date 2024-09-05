Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall's relationship timeline: from on-set meeting to latest rare comment

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have fast become one of Hollywood's hottest power couples. While they've been linked since 2022, the low-key couple only recently made their relationship Instagram official.
But where did it all start? Here, HELLO! takes a look at their relationship timeline.
February 2022: Meghann and Leo meet whilst filming The White Lotus
Meghann and Leo are likely to have met on the set of The White Lotus season two, which was filmed at the Four Seasons San Domenico Hotel in Taormina, a town in the Sicily region of Italy.
Meghann portrayed hotel guest Daphne, a stay-at-home mother and wife of wealthy businessman Cameron (Theo James), while Leo played Essex party boy Jack, who is on vacation with his uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander).
Although the pair don't appear in any scenes together, they likely got to know each other whilst staying with the rest of the cast onsite at the Four Seasons hotel.
April 2022: Meghann snaps a selfie with Leo
While filming season two, Meghan shared a sun-soaked selfie featuring Leo and their co-stars Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson. The actress captioned the poolside snap with a string of multi-coloured heart emojis.
September 2022: Meghann features in Leo's Instagram post
Ahead of the release of The White Lotus season two, Leo shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps showing the cast's antics in Italy.
Meghann appears in several shots, including with Leo in a mirror selfie. One photo, taken with a Polaroid camera, shows the actress cheekily holding Leo's pinky finger in her mouth whilst enjoying a restaurant outing with fellow cast members, Adam, Haley Lu and Beatrice Grannò. In the caption, the actor penned: "That's amore."
December 2022: Leo comments on Meghann's BTS post
A few months later, Meghann followed up with her own roundup of BTS photos, in which Leo features quite heavily. In one photo, the pair pose for a selfie while perched on the cobbled streets of Italy, while another nighttime shot sees Leo standing in a crowd of people, with a drink in hand and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth.
Meghann captioned the post: "Sizzley Sicily," prompting a flirtatious comment from Leo, who dropped bomb and shell emojis in the comments section.
January 2023: Meghann breaks her silence on the romance rumours
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meghann remained tight-lipped when a fan asked if there was any truth to the dating rumours about her and Leo.
Laughing at the question, the One Life to Live star said: "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys," prompting Andy to say: "It would be delicious, we would all love it."
"You would?" she asked. "For you, I'll say sure," she said, before quickly backpedalling on her answer. "I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it," she said.
When Andy suggested they were "friends with benefits," the actress clarified: "We're friends."
April 2023: Fans spot Leo's ring in Meghann's Instagram post
In a photo dump on Instagram, Meghann featured a couple of snaps from her trip to the UK, including one showing three hands clinking beer bottles in a park – and one eagle-eyed fan was convinced they spotted Leo's ring.
July 2023: The pair appear on the red carpet together
Meghann and Leo were each other's red-carpet dates at the 2023 South Bank Sky Arts Awards ceremony in London. But when the actress was asked if any romance came from The White Lotus, she jokingly told Entertainment Tonight: "I don't know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"
November 2023: The couple confirm romance rumours
The lovebirds appeared to confirm their romance after being spotted kissing during a rainy stroll through New York City. The pair were papped locking lips under an umbrella in photos published by E!.
January 2024: The lovebirds dance the night away
The couple were spotted dancing the night away at the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows. In one photo, Leo wrapped his arms around Meghann's neck, while the actress sported her former co-star's black jacket.
February 2024: Meghann and Leo go Instagram official
After over a year of speculation, Meghan made things Instagram official with a photo of her and Leo strolling down a cobbled street with their arms lovingly wrapped around one another.
Meghann captioned the post with a string of emojis, including a smiley face, pizza and blue heart.
In the comments section, Leo cheekily penned: "Who is he?!"
August 2024: Meghann's rare comment about her relationship
In an interview with Variety ahead of the release of her new Netflix show, The Perfect Couple, Meghann praised her boyfriend's performance in One Day. "I thought it was incredibly well done from top to bottom, and obviously the performances were my favorite part," she said of the heartbreaking romance series.