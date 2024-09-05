Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall's relationship timeline: from on-set meeting to latest rare comment

Meghann and Leo are likely to have met on the set of The White Lotus season two, which was filmed at the Four Seasons San Domenico Hotel in Taormina, a town in the Sicily region of Italy.

Meghann portrayed hotel guest Daphne, a stay-at-home mother and wife of wealthy businessman Cameron (Theo James), while Leo played Essex party boy Jack, who is on vacation with his uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Although the pair don't appear in any scenes together, they likely got to know each other whilst staying with the rest of the cast onsite at the Four Seasons hotel.