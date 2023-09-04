The Today Show has been seeing a lot of changes over the last few weeks as main co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have both taken time off to spend with their families over the summer.

The NBC morning show faced its latest shakeup on Monday for the Labor Day episode, which was fronted by Third Hour co-host Sheinelle Jones and Tom Llamas, but fans were in for a treat later in the episode, when it was revealed that things were going back to normal as of Tuesday.

Not only is Craig Melvin - who has been subbing for both Hoda and Savannah this summer - returning, but so are the main anchors, fresh from their time off and ready for a new term on the show.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb has a debate with her co-star live on Today

Savannah has been on vacation for the past few weeks with her loved ones, including husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale, nine, and Charles, seven.

The family even attended the US Open last week, where they were lucky enough to turn up for the opening night. Looking fresh and happy from spending quality time with her family, Savannah shared a series of photos from the night, updating her fans of her whereabouts in the process.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have both been absent from Today a lot of the summer

She joked that her son Charles was acting similar to Prince Louis as he was pulling faces in the photos, writing: "Beautiful first night at US Open! Thank you team @cocogauff @tgodsick88 @santalbano14. With Charley starring as Prince Louis."

Hoda, meanwhile, has been enjoying time off with her young daughters, Haley, six, and Hope, four. On Sunday, the 59-year-old shared a realistic glimpse of motherhood as she gave an insight into how her time off Today looked like.

© NBC Craig Melvin has been filling in for both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

She shared a photo of a statement which said: "It seems unfair that the people who want to go to bed have to put the people to bed that don't want to go to bed."

The doting mom was clearly talking about her bedtime routine with her little girls, which didn't appear to be going as planned, and she received lots of praise from her followers as a result of her honesty.

© Savannah Guthrie on Instagram Savannah took time off over the summer to be with her young family

Fans are looking forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah - who have been co-hosting Today together since 2017 - back on TV tomorrow.

The pair enjoy working together and previously opened up about their working relationship during an appearance at the Paley Center in New York City in 2022.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced her former Today co-star Matt Lauer, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

Hoda Kotb is a doting mom to two young daughters

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that. "It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

