Princess Kate's missing engagement ring – is this the real reason?

With one of the most iconic engagement rings of all time, the Princess of Wales can't remove her jewellery without sparking speculation among fans.

Weeks ago, Kate was spotted without her heirloom from Prince William's late mother Princess Diana as she paid tribute to Team GB following the Olympic closing ceremony in Paris, which marked one of her rare public appearances since she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

© Instagram Princess Kate made a rare public appearance to pay tribute to Team GB in the Olympics

Now, as she celebrated completing her course of preventative chemotherapy, the Princess has once again swapped her sapphire and diamond ring for an eternity band featuring the same stones. But why is her engagement ring missing? We take a look…

Kate's missing ring

© Kensington Palace Kate was spotted with her new sapphire eternity ring

Kate released a touching family video with her husband Prince William and their three kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, as she shared an update on her health.

© Getty Kate was often pictured wearing her diamond eternity ring in the past

In one clip, she was wandering through a field in a boho dress by Veronica Beard and running her hands through the long grass, offering a glimpse of her left hand. Take a look...

Where her engagement ring formerly sat was a stack of bands including her Welsh gold wedding band, her diamond eternity ring – thought to be a gift from Prince William following the birth of Prince George – and another thin band, alongside her new sapphire and diamond accessory.

There are several reasons the royal may have chosen to switch up her jewellery collection.

Poignant meaning

Sapphire gemstones not only have a special connection to Princess Diana – since she chose her Garrard engagement ring due to the fact it matched her eyes – but they are also said to symbolise power and strength and have healing properties.

Perhaps even more poignant is their durability, as their ability to withstand scratches could be linked to Kate's resilience in her cancer journey.

© Kensington Palace Sapphires symbolise power and strength and have healing properties

Finally, sapphires are the birthstone for September, which is the month when Kate announced the end of her cancer treatment and therefore a big milestone for her health.

Reflecting on her "incredibly tough" nine months, she said: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Kate's new ring might have been a gift from Prince William on their 13th wedding anniversary

Fans wondered whether Kate's new ring might have been a gift from Prince William on their 13th wedding anniversary in April, or a celebratory item to mark the end of Kate's cancer journey.

Meanwhile, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram mused: "I think her beautiful sapphire ring is far too expensive, big and sentimental to wear for every day so she wears a much simpler one," and: "I wonder if she needs a fresh start from wearing Diana's ring, something for this next phase of her life? Or perhaps she will wear Diana's ring occasionally or formal events?"

Health and jewellery

© Getty Kate's engagement ring previously belonged to William's late mother Princess Diana

Oncology pharmacist Dazhi Liu previously told HELLO! that the royal's decision to remove her engagement ring could be due to her chemotherapy.

"During cancer treatment, there are several practical reasons why someone might need to take off their rings," said Dazhi. "Chemotherapy can cause fluid retention in the hands, which might make rings tight and difficult."

She added that irritation, burns and potential infections could also be contributing factors. "Metal rings could interfere with the radiation therapy and cause issues such as burns on the skin around the ring," Dazhi continued.

"Since patients are at high risk of getting infections during chemotherapy, removing rings can help prevent skin infections."

