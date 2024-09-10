Meet Tom Selleck's three siblings: inside the Blue Blood star's close-knit family

Tom Selleck's rugged good looks, deep voice and on-screen charisma have made him a household name for decades.

Known for his roles in Magnum, PI, Blue Bloods and a plethora of iconic movies and TV shows, the actor, 79, is a beloved figure in Hollywood.

But behind the scenes, Tom is also a family man, and his close-knit connections have played a significant role in shaping his real-life character. So much so, that a picture of his real life family sat on Thomas Magnum’s bedside table on TV.

Amongst those who have supported him throughout his life are his three siblings. Meet brothers, Daniel and Robert and sister, Martha.

Robert Selleck

Robert is the oldest of the three children. Born in 1944, he's two years older than his famous brother.

When Tom came along, their father, Robert Sr., was working as a mechanic in the U.S Army, so the brothers, along with their mother, Martha, lived with their grandparents for two years.

© Getty Images Tom Selleck with his dad and siblings

It was when he returned to their Detroit family home that Robert Sr. moved the family to California to start a new life.

Despite Tom forging forward with a career in acting, Robert decided to stayed out of the public eye, he carved out a successful life in his own right.

Robert pursued a career in real estate, and followed in the footsteps of their father who was a successful real estate investor and executive.

© Getty Images Tom Selleck's parents Robert and Martha

Martha Selleck

Martha is the the only girl of the four siblings and like her oldest brother, Robert, Martha chose to lead a private life away from the media frenzy that often surrounded Tom.

Martha went into education and became a teacher. She's also been known for her charitable efforts and work in various local community initiatives over the years.

© Getty Images Tom Selleck's sister, Martha, went into education

She's rarely spoken in public but after the death of their beloved dad, she opened up about their bond and his incredible outlook on life.

"His strength really was an example of how he lived his whole life," she said of their father. "He just never complained. The doctor came in the evening before he passed, and my dad mustered up the strength to have a pretty good conversation and they ended up talking about grandkids and great-grandkids. And my dad said, 'That's what (life's) really all about, isn't it?'''

© Getty Images Tom has praised his late parents for their support

Daniel Selleck

The youngest of the Selleck siblings, Daniel was born in 1950. He too went into real estate and established a successful business in Southern California. The Selleck family's real estate ventures became a common thread and Daniel's work has spanned decades. He is regarded as a respected figure within the industry.

© Getty Images Daniel went into real estate development like his dad

One of Robert Sr.'s final projects was The Plant, a $100 million development on 68 acres in Van Nuys. That endeavor was a family affair, as Tom, Dan and Robert all played roles.

Tom has spoken fondly and candidly about his and his siblings' upbringing and thanked his parents for instilling determination and integrity.

"I have a typical American success story," he said when collecting his Horatio Alger Award. "My life has had its challenges. Certainly, nothing was handed to me. But with hard work and perseverance, I was able to achieve my dream.

© Getty Images Daniel working on The Plant with is dad Robert Selleck Sr

"I was lucky to have parents who may not have been able to help me financially but from whom I drew great strength. They set a good example for me to follow. I've lived in nearly all strata of financial situations, but through all those stages, I've kept the same core values they instilled in me."