Robin Roberts 'excited' to leave GMA as she departs for role away from NY

Up, up and away! Robin Roberts waved goodbye to her GMA co-hosts on Thursday as she embarked on a role far from New York.

Taking to Instagram, the adored anchor shared a video of herself, revealing she was departing the Big Apple and headed to Los Angeles.

In the clip, Robin confessed she was "excited" by the change of scenery and had her glam squad in tow.

WATCH: Robin Roberts departs GMA in New York for new adventure in LA

She carried a dress bag which contained her top secret attire for none other than the Emmys.

As the trio made their way through the airport, they animatedly chatted about Robin reporting on the awards from "LA-LA Land."

© Good Morning America/ABC Robin is leaving her co-hosts for an Emmys assignment

Robin's assignment comes hot on the heels of her one–year anniversary with her wife, Amber Laign.

The couple tied the knot on September 8, 2023, after many years together, and it appears to have been a year of married bliss.

They marked the occasion with an intimate celebration, rather than a grand event.

© Instagram The lovebirds married in a large ceremony in September 2023

Robin gave a sneak peek at their quiet dinner at home which featured a table set for two nestled on a patio adorned with flickering candles and floral arrangements.

The TV host could be heard saying: "Since we never actually got to eat at our wedding, a lovely gift from a longtime friend, Pam [Guglielmino], and the chef from our wedding night. Wow!"

© Instagram Robin and Amber went on their first date 19 years ago

The camera panned to reveal a personalized menu inscribed with the words "Yes to dinner, always" and their names, Robin and Amber.

Robin said it was "a special time at home," marking their milestone together.

Fans were also treated to unseen moments from their wedding day. Robin took to her Instagram Stories to share highlights, including an adorable clip of her nephew Jeremiah engaging in an "epic" dance-off with GMA weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson and a video of their cake cutting ceremony.

© @chrisjevansphoto Instagram Robin and Amber's first look at their wedding

The ceremony was held at the couple's backyard at their home in Connecticut.

Robin's Good Morning America co-stars were among the guests, including Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, Jennifer Ashton and Ginger Zee.

ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts was also in attendance, along with her husband, Today anchor Al Roker.

© Fred Lee The GMA team are close on-screen and off

The pair were set up on a blind date, which Robin later admitted nearly didn't ever happen, as she tried to cancel several times.

Fortunately, she didn't and the pair have been each other's rocks ever since.

Robin was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and five years later she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and underwent a bone marrow transplant.

© Desiree Navarro Robin and Amber have been by each others side through good times and bad

Amber shared her breast cancer news in 2021. She endured months of treatment and struggled with complications from chemotherapy too.

Thankfully, in 2022 Amber was able to ring the bell to celebrate the end of her radiation treatment.