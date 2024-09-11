Robin Roberts 'caught off guard' by co-star Michael Strahan's surprise move live on GMA

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan have a close bond like no other when it comes to their repartee on Good Morning America.

The longtime colleagues and friends both came to journalism from the world of sports as elite athletes, and have been supporters of each other outside the realm of the show as well.

As such, it's no surprise that their fans and viewers of the morning news show often get to see glimpses of their warm and often playful relationship manifest on the air.

One cute and blink-and-you'll-miss-it (quite literally) gesture came on the latest edition of GMA, when the show returned from commercial break and Robin welcomed viewers back for more news headlines.

As she spoke, she turned to her co-hosts Michael and George Stephanopoulos, and the former discreetly winked at her, which happened to take Robin by gleeful surprise.

"...GMA and it's great to have– hey, you winked at me, that was nice!" she reacted to Michael, who burst out laughing, as did George from the other side. Robin couldn't stop the giggles either.

She lightly fanned herself and added: "You caught me off guard there!" before continuing with the introductions, starting the second hour of the show off on a happier note.

That same relationship was seen once again later in the show when they played host to basketball star turned YouTuber DeMar DeRozan, the host of Dinners with DeMar.

After speaking with him and potentially floating the idea of Michael being a guest on the show, Robin loudly asserted to the Sacramento Kings forward: "DeMar, make Michael pay for dinner!"

As Michael loudly shouted back "Yes!" DeMar, ever the gentleman, replied: "No, I got him Robin! I'll take care of him," and Robin responded: "You're a good man."

The hilarious moment was even shared on their Instagram page with the caption: "@demar_derozan made it clear that if you come on his YouTube show 'Dinners with DeMar' he's buying...despite @robinrobertsgma's best efforts."

The two co-hosts share a strong bond, with Robin being present for Michael's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, and being the one to sit down with him and his teenage daughter Isabella when she made her cancer diagnosis public.

Their comedic banter, however, has always been at the heart of their relationship. Back in 2021, a moment from the show that quickly made the rounds involved Michael's reaction to his co-star's nickname.

When Sam Champion spoke with the hosts and asked Robin what she considered to be her nickname, while hesitant at first, she eventually looked directly to the camera and confidently answered: "Hot chocolate."

Everyone started laughing along with her after she said it, but Michael hilariously emerged from the background, looking at her in pure comedic shock and horror, trying to distract himself from the fact that he heard it. "That's right, baby!" Robin retorted. She posted the moment on social media and laughed over her co-anchor's reaction as well.