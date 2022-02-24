Robin Roberts reveals partner Amber Laign's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in emotional video The GMA star has battled cancer as well

Robin Roberts took to social media before she usually went on the air to reveal to fans that her partner Amber Laign had a heartbreaking health update to share.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

The Good Morning America host shared an Instagram video where she revealed that her longtime partner had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts shares heartfelt video tribute to late father

"At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," she stated. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

She did reveal that all was well though, as she added: "Thankfully, the prognosis is good and we're so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

MORE: Robin Roberts says she's 'still smiling' following uplifting career moment

Robin started getting choked up as she talked about how Amber supported her through her own cancer diagnosis and "it's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me."

The TV personality did add that this would mean she would be stepping away from GMA from time to time, adding also that she wouldn't be on the current installment as well.

Robin shared Amber's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

As she spoke to those also facing similar ailments, she concluded with: "Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we're in yours too. Blessings to all."

Many of her fans and colleagues reached out in support, including Jennifer Garner, Ginger Zee, Janai, Norman, and India Arie.

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe and warm as she shares new update from her current location

MORE: Michael Strahan heaps praise on GMA co-host Robin Roberts as he confesses 'she saved me'

One fan commented: "Sweet Amber, God bless you!! Sending you love and light,” with another saying: "Prayers and lots of love and hugs."

"Prayers to your sweet Amber and you. She's got this. How blessed you are to have each other," a third also said.

Robin and Amber have been together and supported each other for 17 years

Robin was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, for which she underwent six weeks of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. She also suffered from bone marrow myelodysplastic syndrome and documented her journey of recovery on GMA, for which she received a Peabody Award.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.